Rituraj Singh passes away: Did you know actor worked with Irrfan Khan on this cult daily soap?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death



Rituraj Singh died of cardiac arrest at the age of 59 the previous night. The actor has impressed the audience with his diverse roles throughout his career. Recently, he starred in the biggest daily television soap, Anupamaa. His role as Yashpal is immensely loved by the audience.

Initially in his career, he worked with the most versatile actor in Bollywood Irrfan Khan in a daily soap along with Firdaus Dadi, Surekha Sikri, R. Madhavan, Raman Trikka, Divya Seth and many more. Apart from many television shows the late actor has also graced Bollywood with his contribution.

Rituraj Singh worked in this daily soap with Irrfan Khan

The late actor Rituraj Singh shared a post remembering his late fellow actor Irrfan Khan after he passed away in 2020. The post says, “Irrfan Khan. One of The Most Brilliant Actors, ever. One of The Most Wonderful Human Beings I was fortunate to get to Act with Him. Can’t ever ever forget those moments. I pray that His Soul is at Peace.” The picture that was shared by Rituraj was from the sets of Banegi Apni Baat aired in 1993 on Zee TV.

The late actor Rituraj felt blessed to share the experience of working with the most talented actors of Bollywood, Irrfan Khan.

Advertisement

Rituraj Singh’s experience of working with Irrfan Khan

The Anupamaa actor Rituraj has earlier worked with the late actor Irrfan Khan in the serial Banegi Apni Baat that aired in 1993. Rituraj played the role of a teenage son while Irrfan Khan played the role of his father. In an interview, the actor said, “Banegi Apni Baat’ became hugely popular because of its content and treatment. Irrfan not only acted as my father in the TV show but also directed a few of the episodes.” The actor further shared that the makers insisted he play Rituraj’s father. He further added, “Irrfan played the role convincingly and we both looked at the part.”

Rituraj further added that he has been a carefree actor who never uses any methods while acting but on the other hand, Irrfan Khan was a method actor who used to work hard even on very easy scenes. The former always rushes to the late actor for expert advice on scenes he was not even a part of.

Rituraj’s other television shows with Irrfan Khan

Apart from Banegi Apni Baat in 1993, the duo Irrfan Khan and Rituraj both worked together in several television daily soaps including Safar in 1996 and Jaane Kidhar Mera Jiya Gaya Ji aired in 1997-1998.

Recently he was been working in Anupamaa, and before that, he worked in Purushottam Ajmera in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mahendra Singh in Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Rituraj Singh was found dead at midnight in the hospital where he was battling pancreatic disease. The news of his death was confirmed by his close friend Amit Behl.