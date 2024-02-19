Vikrant Massey REVEALS he almost worked with Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone in a film that got shelved

Vikrant Massey’s journey to becoming an acclaimed actor in the industry hasn’t been easy. After years of working in the TV space and doing minor roles in multiple movies, he got his dues with the 2017 movie A Death in the Gunj which marked a turning point in his career. Late actor Irrfan Khan also rose from the ashes to become a household name. In an interview, Massey revealed he was almost about to work with the veteran star before news of his cancer made headlines.

Vikrant Massey reveals he almost worked with Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone in a film

While in a conversation with Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant Massey went back in time and recalled how he met Irrfan Khan for the first time at the elevator of his building. The actor shared, “Pata hai, Irrfan Saab se mai apni building ki khud ki elevator me mila tha. Mere ghar k upar ek theatre actor rehte hai jo unke ache dost they toh vo unke ghar aae they aur mai gadi se kuch samaan lene jaa raha tha. Upar se lift neeche aai aur mainey jab uksa darwaza khola and Irrfan Saab ko dekha, mai bata nhi sakta what I felt. (I met Irrfan Saab at the elevator of my own building. On the floor above my house, a theatre artist lives who is his good friend. He had come to meet him. When the lift came down, I opened the door and saw Irrfan Saab. I can’t describe how I felt on seeing him.)”

The 12th Fail star further revealed that they almost worked together in a movie. When quizzed about it, he started spilling the beans and said, “So, Vishal sir (Vishal Bhardwaj) was making a film named Sapna Didi. In that, Deepika (Padukone) and Irrfan Saab were there and I had a peripheral part so I was cast for it. So, Deepika and I were giving looks tests and he was playing the protagonist. And we were supposed to meet the next day but by the time I woke up and opened my eyes, the news of his cancer was already out. Everything stopped,” the actor recalled adding that his favourite performance of Khan was in the crime drama film Maqbool.

Babil Khan regrets not being able to dance with his dad Irrfan Khan for the last time

It's been a while since the senior actor left us for his heavenly abode. But people still feel his void, especially his son Babil Khan. A couple of days ago, the young actor took to social media and expressed his disappointment in not being able to do one last dance with his late father. Sharing a photo of the Angrezi Medium actor, Babil penned a lengthy note that read, “Nobody knew him like I did, nobody has known me like he did. It’s easy to say, to miss him, it’s easy. It’s easy to be cathartic and cry about losing him. It’s easy. Do you know what is hard? To remember the ecstasy in his voice when he would raise it in exaltation to scream “BABILUUUU!!!” every single time he’d see me. To remember then, how painful it would be to lose him for the stretches of barren time when he would be away shooting.”

The Qala actor added, “It is impossible to bear the memory of how his beard felt on my fingers when I would scratch his cheek as he read his script or how my fingertips would rest gently on his eye lids when he took a nap. His voice, was brilliantly deep, yet it evoked nothing but a gentle prayer from me, a prayer that could only rise from one’s within when an external force has calmed your existential jitters to stillness. I wish I could have one last dance with you. “And to tell you, that without your lessons, I never would have survived.” I will look for you. I will find you again. Somewhere. Beyond.”

