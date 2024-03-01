10 best Irrfan Khan dialogues that still live rent free in our minds

There are a bunch of amazing Irrfan Khan dialogues that we still haven’t forgotten to date. The late actor worked in Indian cinema as well as British and American films. Widely regarded as one of the finest actors in world cinema, Khan's career spanned over 30 years and earned him numerous accolades, including a National Film Award. 

He made his film debut with a small role in Salaam Bombay! (1988), which was followed by years of struggle. He acted in a few Film and Television Institute of India student films such as Reconnaissance (1990), which was directed by Sandeep Chattopadhyay. After featuring in the British film The Warrior (2001), he gained his breakthrough with starring roles in the dramas Haasil (2003) and Maqbool (2004). 

Speaking about his International success, Irrfan Khan played a police inspector in the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire and gained huge fame. He played the adult version of Piscine "Pi" Molitor Patel in Ang Lee's film adaptation of Life of Pi, which became a critical and commercial success worldwide. Let’s have a look at some of Irrfan Khan’s best dialogues that will be evergreen forever.

Here are 10 best Irrfan Khan dialogues that never go out of our minds 

1. "I suppose, in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go"

Movie: Life of Pi

Life of Pi is one of the most acclaimed films of Irrfan Khan. In the story, after deciding to sell their zoo in India and move to Canada, Santosh and Gita Patel board a freighter with their sons and a few remaining animals. Tragedy knocks on the door when a terrible storm sinks the ship, leaving the Patels' teenage son, Pi (Suraj Sharma), as the only human survivor. However, Pi is not alone; a fearsome Bengal tiger has also found refuge aboard the lifeboat. As days turn into weeks and weeks drag into months, Pi and the tiger must learn to trust each other if both are to survive. Life of Pi dialogues are some of the best when we talk about Irrfan Khan dialogues. 

2. "Galtiyan bhi rishton ki tarah hoti hai... karni nahi padti, ho jati hai”


Movie: D-Day 

In D-Day, detective officer Wali Khan and a team of highly-trained officers set out to nab Goldman, one of India's most wanted terrorists. However, their mission is threatened by a minor mistake.

3. "Ye sheher humein jitna deta hai, badle mein kahin zyada humse le lete hai"


Movie: Life In A Metro 

Life In A Metro is a film that explores the complex lives and relationships of various individuals in a bustling metropolis. It also starred Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, and others. Life In A Metro is one of the popular films where Irrfan Khan’s dialogues cannot be forgotten.

4. "Death aur sh*t.... ye do cheeze kisi ko bhi, kahin bhi, kabhi bhi aa sakti hai"


Movie: Piku 

Piku movie dialogues are some of the most popular ones. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Despite their different views and arguments over insignificant concerns, Piku, an architect, and her aging but nagative father Bhaskor Banerjee become closer as a result of their road trip to Kolkata.

5. "Aadmi ka sapna toot jata hai na, toh aadmi khatam ho jata hai"

Movie: Angrezi Medium 

One of Irrfan Khan’s last films gave us this awesome and thought-provoking dialogue. The story follows an unassuming sweet shop owner and single father who is featured in Angrezi Medium. He plans to fulfill his daughter's wish to study in London. However, a series of mishaps send him and his family on a brand-new mission, which strengthens their friendships and relationships.

6. "Something in me did not want to give up on life, was unwilling to let go, wanted to fight to the very end. Where that part of me got the heart, I don’t know"


Movie: Life of Pi

Irrfan Kahn’s every dialogue from the movie Life of Pi is worth mentioning. This is one of the most thought-provoking dialogues by the legendary late actor. 

7. "Mohabbat hai iss liye jaane diyam. Zidd hoti toh baahon mein hoti"


Movie: Jazbaa 

Speaking about the story of Jazbaa, when Sanaya, Anuradha's daughter, is abducted, the upright lawyer and single mother finds herself in a life-or-death predicament. Her defense of a rapist named Miyaaz Shaikh is then demanded of her by the kidnapper. Irrfan Khan’s dialogues in Jazbaa are some of the best in his film career.

8. "Life is very busy these days. There are too many people, and everyone wants what the other has"


Movie: The Lunchbox 

This is one of the most relevant dialogues of Irrfan Khan that can be related to the current generation. In the story, an unlikely mistake by a tiffin carrier service results in Ila's tiffin, which was made for her husband, being delivered to Saajan Fernandes. An unusual friendship soon develops between the two.

9. "Kaam khatam hone ke pehle jashn nahi manate ... nazar lag jati hai"

Irrfan Khan in Gunaah

Movie: Gunaah 

In the story of Gunaah, inspector Prabha Narayan arrests Aditya Kashyap for the murder of a social worker. They fall in love while investigating the case and uncover the mystery behind Aditya's father's death.

10. "Bade sheharo ki hawa aur chote sheharo ka pani ... bada khatarnak hota hai"


Movie: The Killer

In the movie, a cold-blooded contract killer hires the services of a cab driver for a full night. He forces the driver to go around Dubai as he keeps finishing off witnesses scheduled to testify against a gangster.

These are some of the best Irrfan Khan dialogues that we still remember to date. Apart from these, several dialogues of him gained a lot of love and attention. 

FAQs

Why was Irrfan Khan famous?
Born on January 7, 1967, in Tonk, Rajasthan, India, Irrfan Khan built a remarkable repertoire in world cinema and Bollywood. He was honored with the National Film Award and several other awards.
Which movies were rejected by Irrfan Khan?
According to reports, Irrfan Khan declined one major offer that came his way. He was offered a role in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, but Khan, due to his busy schedule for films' D-Day and Lunch Box, rejected the offer. The role of Mann was then passed to actor Matt Damon.
Credits: IMDb, YouTube
