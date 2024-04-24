7 times Nora Fatehi got real; paparazzi zooming in on her ‘body parts’ to escaping casting couch in Bollywood

Nora Fatehi is among the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. Over the years, she has managed to carve a niche for herself in the audiences’ hearts following her sizzling dance performances in super hit tracks and several movies. The Moroccan diva has also appeared as a judge for dance reality shows.

Most recently, she delighted her fans with her appearance in Kunal Kemmu’s directorial, Madgaon Express co-starring Divyendu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. While Nora Fatehi is doing pretty well on her professional front, she also had her fair share of hardships during her long journey of making it big in Bollywood.

On various occasions, she has spoken openly about her experiences in various interviews. Let’s take a quick look at some of the revelations made by her.

7 times Nora Fatehi proved she is raw and real with unabashed revelations

1. Nora Fatehi on being bullied because of her nationality

It was back in 2019 when Nora Fatehi had poured her heart with Pinvilla revealing how she was bullied in the initial phase of her career because of her language barrier and her nationality. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

"I started learning Hindi, but the auditions were very traumatic for me. I wasn't really mentally prepared, and I made a fool of myself. People were really unforgiving. They wouldn't just be mean, they would laugh in front of my face as if I'm some circus. They would bully me. It was humiliating. I used to cry while travelling back to my home. There was this one casting agent who once told me, 'We don't need you here. Go back'. I'll never forget that," she had said.

Watch the full interview here:

2. Paparazzi zooming in on her body parts

There have been instances when paparazzi are seen zooming in on certain body parts of celebrities. Addressing such objectification, the actress had a savage response as she said, “I guess they’ve never seen a bu*t like that before. It is what it is. The media doesn’t just do it to me, but to other female actors also. Maybe they don’t zoom into their bu*t because it’s not exciting, but they zoom into their other body parts unnecessarily. Sometimes, I think that there’s nothing to zoom into, so what are they focusing on?” in a conversation with News 18.

3. Nora Fatehi on escaping casting couch

In the same interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, the actress spoke extensively about the practice of casting couch. She went on to mention how she managed to escape such situations. She stated, “Luckily, I’ve not had that situation, and I know why… I do think that it could have almost happened, but my personality is a little intimidating, so they kind of get like, ‘Iske saath nahi (not with her), she could talk’. These people, whether they’re stars or not, at the end of the day are predators.” Nora said that people like this ‘sniff out victims’, and she refuses to be one.

4. Nora Fatehi on being asked if she wanted to be next Katrina Kaif

In an interview with BBC Asian last year, Nora had mentioned getting opportunities at the “last minute” for which remained prepared always. In order to polish her Hindi, she would watch TV and stated “wouldn’t party or make boyfriends like the other girls.”

Advertisement

“I realized in my second month in India I needed to tone down her Canadian accent, tone down my body language and work on my Hindi. I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, ‘Do you want to be like the next Katrina Kaif'?” she had said.

Having said that, the actress underlined the importance of the opportunities she got and the efforts she put to refine her Hindi, as she knew that it could be her only chance in the industry.

5. Nora Fatehi on developing ‘thicker skin’ to survive in Bollywood

After years of experience, Nora has admitted to having learned the way to survive in Bollywood. It was only last month, in an interview with Indian Express; she explained seeing her actor friends who are “big stars” would break down after the box-office failure.

However, the actress opined, “This life is too short, you have to have an aura about you, you have to have positivity about you. I can’t allow the industry to break me like that, so I developed thicker skin because social media can kill you. I decided that, hey I want to act, yes, I love cinema that’s why I came here, however I like to do other things too. That’s what allowed me to be this positive person in the industry and be kind of relevant. Through that journey, you get people who go, ‘oh, she can do that, let me try her for this film, let me call her for this.’ It takes time, you have to be resilient, you have to be patient.”

6. Nora Fatehi on getting “panic calls” from the producers

It was again last year in the interview with BBC Asian; Nora had reacted to claims of getting “panic calls” from the producers to save their film last minute. The actress asserted being pitch-perfect in front of the camera which gives her a “sense of empowerment” and “responsibility.”

She had said, “And if I do say yes, I give them everything. I give them my time, I rehearse for hours, I make sure I take every detail, down to the costume and makeup, very seriously. And when I’m in front of the camera, I really deliver. So, it’s not like, ‘Oh, you need me? I’m here, I’ll do two-three steps and leave. It should be good enough, at least I’m standing’. No.”

Advertisement

7. Nora Fatehi stated people in Bollywood get married to “stay relevant”

Another startling revelation made by the actress was in a recent interview with Ranveer Allahabadia as she shared people in Bollywood get married for clout and to “stay relevant”.

According to her, “In the film industry, people get married for clout. People use these wives or husbands for networking and for circles, for money, for relevance even. They think, ‘I have to marry that person so I can stay relevant for the three years because she has a few films releasing, and they were doing well at the box office, so I have got to ride that wave’. People are that calculative. Those are predators, too.”

Some of these instances are enough to prove that Nora Fatehi indeed is a strong-headed girl who is making her name in the industry all by herself and how.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Imtiaz Ali and his musical storytelling are truly ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’