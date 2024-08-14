Is Hardik Pandya dating British singer Jasmin Walia after separation from Natasa Stankovic? Fans claim duo ‘enjoying together in Greece’

Letting go of the pain and moving on is tricky but it seems Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has moved on and is now might be romantically involved with a model. The pair recently enjoyed a vacation in Greece, sparking buzz among fans and social media users. Shared photos and mutual Instagram likes suggest that Hardik and Jasmin were together on the trip, intensifying speculation about their relationship.

For the unversed, Hardik and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation in July 2024, ending months of speculation. The reasons for their split were not disclosed.

A month after his split from Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya has sparked dating rumors with British singer Jasmin Walia. The speculation began when observant social media users discovered that Hardik and Jasmin follow each other on Instagram. The rumors intensified when both stars shared photos from the same poolside location in Greece.

Jasmin posted a striking image of herself in a blue bikini, showcasing the picturesque Mykonos backdrop. Soon after, Hardik shared a video of himself strolling around the same pool, dressed in cream pants, a patterned shirt, and sunglasses. The matching settings in their posts have led fans to speculate about their relationship.

Adding to the speculation, Jasmin Walia liked Hardik Pandya's video, further fueling rumors about their relationship. While Hardik has yet to comment on Jasmin’s bikini post, he has liked nearly all of her recent Instagram photos. This mutual engagement has only heightened curiosity among fans about their budding romance.

Social media users wasted no time in speculating about the pair, with one comment on Jasmin's bikini photo reading, “Hardik Pandya and you are together, new love birds enjoying in Greece.” Another asked, “Where is Hardik Pandya?” while a third inquired directly, “Are you dating Hardik Pandya?”

On July 18, 2024, Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to announce her separation from Hardik Pandya. In her post, she revealed that after four years together, they had decided to part ways mutually. Natasa emphasized that despite their efforts to save the relationship, they believed this decision was in their best interests. She also assured that they would continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

Her note read,"After four years of being together Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be part of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness."

Last month, Natasa Stankovic returned to her hometown in Serbia with her son, Agastya.

