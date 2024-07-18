Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic mutually part ways after 4 years of being together; ex-couple to co-parent son Agastya

“We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us,” with these words Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have decided to part ways after four years to a blissful wedding. Answering all assumptions that have been doing the rounds for the past few months, one of the most loved celebrity couples is no more together.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s official statement about the separation

The actress and model took to her Instagram and posted a mutual statement that read, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew as a family.”

Hardik and Natasa further addressed the future of their son and promised that Agastya would continue to be the center of their lives. “We will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” their note read. See here:-

Several media reports suggest that the couple first met through a mutual friend in 2018. Having engaged in Dubai on January 1, 2020, Natasa and Hardik tied the knot during the lockdown in an intimate wedding held on May 31, 2020. They became parents to son Agastya on July 30, 2020.

For the unversed, Hardik and Natasa also renewed their wedding vows sometime later in a grand Indian and Serbian-style wedding ceremony which had garnered massive eyeballs. The couple’s separation rumors began earlier this year during the Indian Premier League 2024 when Hardik didn’t post anything on Natasa’s birthday.

This was followed by both of them dropping several moments of life on social media but without mentions or presence of each other. As of now, Natasa has flown out of India with her son Agastya and is in her hometown in Serbia. Other than this one statement, the couple has refrained from speaking about any differences between them publicly and seems to have moved on in life with fewer flashlights and more calmness.

