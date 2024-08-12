Natasa Stankovic ‘likes’ cheating and emotional abuse posts after separation from Hardik Pandya

Actress Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their separation last month with an official post on social media. The actress who remains quite active on social media has caught everyone’s attention as she liked multiple posts on cheating and emotional abuse; leaving netizens to speculate about the possible reason behind the couple’s separation.

After various speculations on the internet, the news of Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s separation came as a shock to the fans. It not only stirred the internet but also left fans curious about their decision. Meanwhile, a social media user took to Reddit and shared multiple screenshots of the posts liked by Natasa Stankovic. The reels liked by her were about cheating and emotional abuse. The user also captioned the post, “Natasa Stankovic Liked Reels About Cheating & Emotional Abuse.”

Take a look

It is important to mention here that these are purely social media speculations. Neither Hardik nor Natasa have addressed the reason behind their separation.

Last month on July 18, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya issued an official statement and revealed that after four years of marital bliss, their decision to "mutually part ways". It was further mentioned that they tried their best and "gave it their all" but realized that their decision was "in the best interest" for them.

Calling it a "tough decision", the statement mentioned that they will continue to co-parent their son, Agastya, and will do their best to give him happiness.

Meanwhile, Natasa is currently enjoying her vacation in her hometown, Serbia with her son, Agastya. She has been consistent in giving peek into her daily life updates. It was just a few days back on July 31, the actress had given a peek into her son, Agastya’s fourth Hot Wheels themed birthday celebrations.

Hardik and Natasa got married in May 2020 and welcomed their first child, a son, Agastya the same year. Notably, the couple also renewed their wedding vows according to the Hindu and Christian rituals in February 2023.

Natasa is a model turned actress known for her appearances in movies like Fukrey Returns, Action Jackson and more. Meanwhile, the Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya received immense appreciation for his performance in T20 World Cup 2024.

