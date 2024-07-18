Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya part ways: Yacht proposal to separation, a look back at duo’s relationship timeline

Serbian dancer-model turned-actress Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya have mutually decided to part ways and move ahead with their respective lives. On Wednesday, Natasa, who was married to Hardik for four years, flew to Serbia with their son, Agastya.

Natasa and Hardik jointly announced their separation on Instagram late at night on July 18. The former couple called it a "tough decision" in their collaborative Instagram post.

Let's take a look back at their relationship timeline:

1. Natasa and Hardik's first meeting

It is believed that Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya met each other through a mutual friend at a nightclub in 2018. Natasa spoke about her first meeting with Hardik in their wedding trailer.

The model-turned-actress recalled that the cricketer was sporting a hat and shawl and added that she hadn't seen such a "persona" in India. While Natasa thought Hardik would shake his hand with her, the cricketer hugged the actress instead.

2. A romantic proposal on a yacht

Love blossomed between the two. On New Year's Eve in 2020, Hardik Pandya proposed to Natasa Stankovic on a yacht. Their engagement announcement in January of that year took the Internet by storm.

Hardik posted a sweet caption for Natasa on his Instagram post back then. "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged," his caption read.

3. Their pregnancy announcement

On May 31, 2020, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their pregnancy on Instagram amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The former couple had dropped a series of pictures on the platform. In the first picture, Hardik was seen cradling Natasa's baby bump. In the second photo, they were sporting floral garlands while solidifying their togetherness.

"Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon..." an excerpt from Hardik's post read. They welcomed their first child, son, Agastya in July of the same year.

4. Natasa and Hardik renewing their wedding vows

On February 14, 2023, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya renewed their wedding vows in a lavish celebration in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The former couple had two ceremonies, a Christian wedding and a Hindu wedding back then.



5. Their divorce rumors

Cut to May 2024, reports of Natasa and Hardik having trouble in their paradise erupted amid the cricketer receiving heavy backlash for his performance in the Indian Premier League this year. Natasa removing 'Pandya' from her Instagram bio and their wedding pictures fueled the speculation, with many netizens raising eyebrows over their relationship status.

Natasa remained tight-lipped when she was asked about the reports of their divorce during an outing with her 'special friend' Aleksander Alex Ilic. Aleksander is rumored to be dating Disha Patani.

Natasa, who had archived her wedding pictures with Hardik, brought them back after the news of their alleged divorce created quite a buzz on social media.

According to their joint Instagram post, the former couple will now co-parent their 4-year-old son Agastya.

