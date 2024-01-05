Is Manoj Bajpayee contesting 2024 lok sabha elections? Killer Soup actor has THIS to say

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented and acclaimed actors in Bollywood. He has been a part of several award-winning films and shows in his long career including Satya, Rajneeti, Gangs of Wasseypur and The Family Man etc. The actor is also vocal about social issues and often talks about his home state Bihar. Recently, a report surfaced that he will be contesting the 2024 lok sabha elections. Here's how he responded to it.

Manoj Bajpayee rubbished report of him contesting elections

On January 4, Manoj Bajpayee took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a media report that stated that he would be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the West Champaran constituency as a candidate of the opposition alliance. The actor retweeted and wrote: "Achcha ye bataiye ye baat kisne bola ya kal raat Sapna aaya ? Boliye boliye!" (Please tell me who told you this or you had a dream last night?)"

Manoj Bajpayee spoke about joining politics

According to Hindustan Times, the Joram actor had earlier clarified that he would not join politics. The speculation sparked after he was seen meeting RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and his son Tejaswi Yadav. He said that he is an actor and will remain one.

Manoj Bajpayee's work front

Manoj received heaps of praise for his acting in Devashish Makhija's Joram. The film dropped on Zee5 in December last year. He is currently gearing up for Abhishek Chaubey's crime comedy thriller Killer Soup with Konkana Sensharma, Nassar and Sayaji Shinde among others. The series will premiere on Netflix on January 11th. It marks his reunion with Chaubey after the 2019 crime film Sonchiriya. Apart from that, he is also doing a film called Despatch.

Recently, Hansal Mehta opened up about working with Manoj on his 2000 film Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!!. He said, "Manoj has major mood swings. We made Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!! in 2000, and he was a pain in that film." However, the director clarified that Manoj is a nice guy at heart. “But at heart, he’s a nice guy. He’s not a bad person. You get that vibe", he added.

