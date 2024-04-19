Metro In Dino: Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan starrer gets pushed again; film to release on THIS date now

Anurag Basu is all set to make his directorial comeback after 4 years with his next Metro In Dino. The movie was initially announced in December 2022 and after significant delays, it is ready with a release date. For the unversed, Metro In Dino was previously scheduled to release on September 13, 2024.

When is Metro In Dino set to release now?

The makers of this Anurag Basu film took to their social media handles and revealed, “Love in the city takes center stage as #MetroInDino unfolds the heartwarming tales of modern couples. Mark your calendars for #November 29th to witness the magic of love with an incredible ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Get ready for a journey through urban romance like never before!"

More about Metro In Dino

Anurag Basu has handed over the responsibility of music to Pritam for Metro In Dino with whom he has previously collaborated on films like Gangster, Life in a… Metro, Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos, and Ludo. The movie is a stand-alone sequel to Anurag Basu’s 2007 hit film Life in a Metro. The film featured Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan, and Kay Kay Menon in lead roles. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

While talking about his upcoming film, Basu recently shared, “Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one. The storyline is very fresh and relevant, and I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them."

He continued, "As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam, who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work.”

For the unversed, this is the first time Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan will be sharing the screen. Where Aditya was last seen in Gumraah, Sara had two releases last month including Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Other than Metro In Dino, Sara will further be also seen in Sky Force and Jagan Shakti’s yet-to-be-titled project.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan exudes retro glamour on Mumbai streets, stuns in black and white leopard print saree