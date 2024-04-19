Did you know Manoj Bajpayee used to get Rs 150 as conveyance in his early days? Actor recalls

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most respected Bollywood actors thanks to his versatility. It's been 30 years since his Bollywood debut and he has strengthened his position in the industry on his terms. But that happened after taking on a lot of challenges.

Manoj who is currently in the news for his latest OTT film Silence 2 recently talked about the low acting fees he received during his early days in the industry. He also opened up about getting some money as conveyance and making plans for that extra cash.

Manoj Bajpayee on actors getting conveyance these days in the industry

During a recent interview with Cyrus Broacha, Manoj Bajpayee shared that conveyance used to be a big support of actors in those days. “Salary was anyway less. Our biggest support used to be conveyance. We used to get Rs 150 and we used to think and plan what we would do with that Rs 150.” he said while adding that actors don't get it anymore.

Manoj Bajpayee on his first paycheck

Recently during a conversation with Curly Tales, Manoj talked about the first paycheck he received for his 1994 film Bandit Queen. Sharing details about it and how he used it, the actor said, “My first pay cheque was from Bandit Queen for Rs 10,000. The first thing I did was to visit the chaiwala (tea vendor) and bread pakode vala (bread fritters vendor), who used to be there on the film's set because we used to eat there and we always owed him money."

More about Silence 2

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout is the sequel to the 2021 film Silence, in which Manoj plays the role of ACP Avinash Verma. Also starring Prachi Desai, Sahil Satish Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh, the film is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans and started streaming on ZEE5 on April 16, 2024.

