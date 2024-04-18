Manoj Bajpayee’s 1st paycheck for Bandit Queen will leave you surprised; know what he did with the money

Manoj Bajpayee made a delayed entry into the entertainment industry, yet managed to leave an indelible mark. For decades now, he has entertained audiences, and his drive continues to be insatiable.

During a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Bajpayee reminisced about his initial acting paycheck and shared the intriguing ways in which he put it to use.

The story of Manoj Bajpayee’s first paycheck

Manoj Bajpayee made his acting debut with the 1994 film Bandit Queen which was based on the life of dacoit Phoolan Devi. Revisiting his paycheck, Manoj shared, “My first pay cheque was from Bandit Queen for Rs 10,000. The first thing I did was to visit the chaiwala (tea vendor) and bread pakode vala (bread pakoda vendor), who used to be there on the film's set, because we used to eat there and we always owed him money."

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Bandit Queen starred Seema Biswas in the lead and was responsible for fueling the acting careers of several actors including Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao, and Aditya Srivastava. The movie won three National Film Awards including Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actress (Seema Biswas), and Best Costume Design for the year 1995.

Did you know Manoj Bajpayee got drunk with the man whose character he was playing?

Shekhar Kapur once shared an Instagram post where he revealed that dacoit Man Singh once sneaked into the film set at night to meet the actor portraying him. He added, “Apparently, the real Maan Singh and Manoj got drunk together and what actually passed between them...only Manoj can tell you... But what an adventure, what an experience for an actor, playing a real live Dacoit being hunted by the police...being confronted by the Dacoit himself !! The adventures of film making..when making movies was a true life adventure...I miss those days..I miss the excitement of uncertainty. (sic)”

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee is currently seen in the Zee5 film Silence 2, co-starring Prachi Desai. He had a successful last year with films like Gulmohar, Joram, and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai - all three of which got massive critical acclaim. He will be next seen in The Fable, Despatch, and Bhaiyya Ji.

