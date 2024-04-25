Is Konkona Sen Sharma dating Sardar Udham actor Amol Parashar? Ex-husband Ranvir Shorey’s comment on post suggests

Konkona Sen Sharma is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. The actress has played some of the most iconic characters on the screen and fans love her. It is not a hidden fact that the Wake Up Sid actress got separated from her ex-husband, Ranvir Shorey, long ago and got divorced in 2020.

Well, it looks like the actress has moved on in her love life now. She might be dating actor Amol Parashar, and Ranvir’s latest comment on a post on X (formerly Twitter) is kind of giving it an official stamp. Scroll down to see the tweet.

Ranvir Shorey’s reply to a parody account confirming Konkona Sen Sharma-Amol Parashar’s relationship

Sometime back, rumors about Konkona Sen Sharma dating her Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare co-star Amol Parashar started surfacing on the internet. The duo’s electric chemistry in the film won hearts and many started to believe that they were much more than just friends. But it looks like this is true, as the actress’ ex-husband Ranvir Shorey confirmed the same on his X handle.

A parody account with the name Dr. Nimo Yadav Commentary took to its X handle and shared a picture of Amol's Instagram story talking about a political event. In his tweet, Nimo wrote, "Konkana Sen Sharma took the best decision to leave Modi bhakt Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar." Replying to this, Ranvir wrote, "I agree". This not only sparked dating rumors about Konkona and Amol but also almost confirmed them.

Check it out:

Konkona Sensharma’s work front

Konkana Sen Sharma was last seen in Killer Soup alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Killer Soup is a web series directed by Abhishek Chaubey, known for his work in acclaimed films like Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya, and Sonchiriya. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sen Sharma, the series featured Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, and Anula Navlekar, among others. Abhishek Chaubey, Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, and Harshad Nalawade have created and written the series.

Apart from this, Konkona directed a short film in the Netflix anthology series Lust Stories 2, which received a positive response. She is also part of Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and others.

