The Night Manager is one of the most popular web series in the Hindi language. It revolves around Aditya Roy Kapur’s character Shaan Sengupta, hotel’s night manager, who goes undercover to expose a dangerous arms dealer. The show received immense praise for its story, acting performances, and plot twists. If you liked the story, here is a lost of more series like The Night Manager, which will keep you hooked to your screen with their gripping narratives.

6 series like The Night Manager for your entertainment:



1. Indian Police Force (2024)

No. of episodes: 7

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Genre: Action/Thriller

Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Mayyank Taandon, Sharad Kelkar, Nikitin Dheer, Isha Talwar

Director: Rohit Shetty, Sushwanth Prakash

Writer: Sandeep Saket, Anusha Nandakumar

Year of release: 2024

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Indian Police Force, one of the thrilling shows like The Night Manager, revolves around Delhi Police Officer Kabir Malik. Teaming up with Vikram Bakshi and Tara Shetty, he takes on a mission to stop Zarar, a dangerous terrorist threatening the safety of the citizens. A part of Rohit Shetty’s famous cop universe, the series is a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the police force.

2. The Freelancer (2023)

No. of episodes: 7

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Action/Thriller

Star Cast: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Manjari Fadnnis, Sarah-Jane Dias, Navneet Malik, Sushant Singh

Director: Bhav Dhulia

Writer: Neeraj Pandey, Ritesh Shah

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Freelancer, based on the book A Ticket To Syria by Shirish Thorat, is a series similar to The Night Manager. The show follows the story of Avinash aka The Freelancer and his mission to rescue his friend’s daughter, Aliya, whose husband and in-laws forcibly take her to Syria to join a terrorist group.

3. Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy (2022)

No. of episodes: 8

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Genre: Thriller/Spy

Star Cast: Prakash Raj, Zain Khan Durrani, Adil Hussain, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra, Zoya Afroz

Director: Shivam Nair, Jayprad Desai

Writer: Arshad Syed, Vaibhav Modi, Karan Oberoi

Year of release: 2022

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

4. Special Ops (2020)

No. of episodes: 8

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Genre: Action/Spy/Thriller

Star Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Sajjad Delafrooz, Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Meher Vij, Saiyami Kher, Sana Khan

Director: Neeraj Pandey, Shivam Nair

Writer: Neeraj Pandey, Deepak Kingrani, Benazir Ali Fida

Year of release: 2020

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Special Ops, just like The Night Manager web series, has a gripping narrative which makes it a must-watch. In the show, RAW agent Himmat Singh sets out on a mission to capture a terrorist, responsible for attacks on India. His team of agents from different corners of the world join him on this journey.

5. Bard of Blood (2019)

No. of episodes: 7

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Spy/Thriller

Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Writer: Mayank Tewari

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In the show Bard of Blood, Kabir Anand is a former spy agent with a troubled past. When four spies are captured by a terrorist group, he returns to rescue them and in the process confronts his fears.

6. The Family Man (2019)

No. of episodes: 10

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Genre: Spy/Thriller

Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja

Director: Raj & DK

Writer: Raj & DK, Suman Kumar

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In the first season of The Family Man, a series like The Night Manager, Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man, is a TASC agent who strives to protect the country from terrorist threats. He also has to balance his family life along with his secret job, which becomes a challenge and leads to trouble.

More about The Night Manager

The Night Manager is a crime thriller web series, consisting of seven episodes. It is a remake of the 2016 British series, The Night Manager, which in turn is based on a novel by John le Carré. The stellar cast features Aditya Roy Kapur as the protagonist, with Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Rukhsar Rehman, Saswata Chatterjee, and more in pivotal roles. The show was released in 2023, and can currently be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: 5 Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor movies displaying their chemistry