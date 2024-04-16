Silence 2 Review: Manoj Bajpayee-Prachi Desai film plays out like a long, uninteresting and tiring CID episode

Name: Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar

Director: Aban Bharucha Deohans

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar Shaikh, Dinker Sharma, Parul Gulati

Writer: Aban Bharucha Deohans

Rating: 2/5

Where To Watch: Zee 5

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans and starring Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and others, focuses on solving a murder case of 8-10 individuals at The Night Owl Bar

Plot:

Commissioner sir calls ACP Verma (Manoj Bajpayee) and asks him, along with his Special Crime Unit, to look into the shootout at The Night Owl Bar where 8-10 individuals were found dead. The investigation by Verma and his unit is carried out primarily because it involves the death of someone prominent and important. What begins as an investigation to know how and why the prominent individual is one of those who was murdered, leads the unit to busting a major sex trafficking racket of underage girls. To know about the specifics, you need to watch the investigation-thriller

What works for Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout

Silence 2 is sporadically engaging. Few episodes of the movie from time to time make you want to watch a little more, however disengaging it is when it is simply not engaging. The movie succeeds in demonstrating how skillfully underage girls are tricked to getting into the escort business, even when they never wished to, in the first place.

What doesn't work for Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout

Silence 2 is a long and tedious watch. Despite being an investigative-thriller, the film fails to thrill or keep you on the edge of your seats. The screenplay is loose as a result of which the story just keeps meandering. The supporting actors simply don't act as well as they are required to, while sharing screen-space with a stalwart like Manoj Bajpayee, and this makes the movie feel caricaturish. The fact that the Special Crime Unit is conventionally not interested in seemingly small or unimportant cases makes it hard to empathise with them or wholeheartedly support them. Lastly, the climax falls flat, with efforts being made to defend psychopath's actions even if it is to the slightest degree.

Watch the Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout Trailer

Performances in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout

Manoj Bajpayee as ACP Verma is decent. There's not much emotional scope that the film gives him but he atleast is able to hold things together, else the film would probably have just fallen on its face.

Prachi Desai , Sahil Vaid and Vaqaur Shaikh as SCU officers Sanjana Bhatia, Amit Chauhan and Raj Gupta respectively are just about ok.

Dinker Sharma as Arjun Chouhan overdoes his part. His act could have probably worked for a theatre-play but it can certainly not work for films.

Parul Gulati as Arti Singh is fine but her entire sob-story is hard to connect.

Other supporting actors in the film display amateurity in their performance.

Final Verdict of Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout

Silence 2 is a long and tiring watch that simply fails to connect. The performances also fail to match the level of a no-nonsense investigative-thriller.

You can watch Silence 2 on Zee 5 now.

