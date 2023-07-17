Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani to buy Alia Bhatt’s brand for Rs 300 crore: Report

Celebrated Indian actress Alia Bhatt has captivated audiences with her versatile performances and undeniable charm. Alia has proven herself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. From critically acclaimed roles in movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Highway to commercial successes like Student of the Year, she has established herself as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. With her effortless talent and stunning on-screen presence, Alia has garnered a massive fan following and has become an influential figure.

Alia Bhatt's clothing brand

In 2020, Alia Bhatt turned entrepreneur with the launch of a kids' clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma. Recognizing a gap in the market for a high-quality, locally produced brand that offered affordable and sustainable clothing options for children, the new mom launched the brand. Since its inception, the brand has primarily operated through various online platforms, in addition to its own website. Many actors in the entertainment industry have also been seen promoting their brands. Alia Bhatt often sends clothing to the children of her colleagues.

Now, Economic Times reported an exciting development as Alia Bhatt's brand catches the attention of the business world, with talks of a potential acquisition by Mukesh Ambani's prestigious firm. The acquisition of Ed-a-Mamma is seen as a strategic move for Mukesh and Isha Ambani, bolstering their foothold in the thriving children's wear segment. Alia's brand mostly targets the age group of 4-12. Recently, the brand launched a line for infants. Reportedly, talks are in the final stage, and a deal is expected to be signed within 7-10 days. Alia Bhatt’s clothing brand was believed to have a valuation of over Rs 150 crore earlier this year. Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani have proposed the acquisition for around INR 300-350 Crore.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani soon. The movie also stars Ranveer Singh and other notable actors in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Badshah recalls when Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan patched up after tiff; reveals details from his meeting