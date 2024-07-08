Ishaan Khatter says he was busy 'third wheeling' Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput; drops adorable post to wish on their anniversary

Back in 2015 when Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Rajput in an arranged marriage setup, several hearts were broken. The couple tied the knot on July 7, in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. As they mark another year of marital bliss, several celebs took to social media to wish them well.

However, Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter was probably the last one to congratulate the couple on achieving the milestone. In his social media post, the Pippa actor clarified why he was late to the party.

Ishaan Khatter wishes Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput on their wedding anniversary

As Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated yet another year of being happily married on July 7, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram stories to shower love and praise on them. The Pippa actor reposted a monochrome picture of the couple of the hour and penned, “Happy anniversary” with a cute little heart.

He further stated that it’s his favorite picture he took of his bhaiya and bhabi. Explaining why he was the last one to wish them, Ishaan added, “Sorry I’m late in posting, was busy this evening third-wheeling you guys.”

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput post romantic wedding anniversary wish for each other

On July 7, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram profile and shared a video with all their loving memories. Dropping the click, she penned, “You’re the one I… (red-heart emojis) Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor (accompanied by a kiss emoji)” She also added the song You’re Still The One in the background.

As for Shahid, he shared a black-and-white image of them having a good laugh at a family event. The Kabir Singh actor captioned it, “My Happy Place.”

Mira and Shahid were blessed with their first child, a daughter they named Misha in August 2016. They again became parents to a son, Zain, in September 2018. For the unaware, Ishaan is the step-brother of Kapoor. He was born to actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar. Whereas, Shahid is Azeem's son from her first marriage to actor Pankaj Kapur.

