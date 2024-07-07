WATCH: Mira Rajput wishes 'love of her life' Shahid Kapoor on 9th anniversary; drops precious unseen glimpses from wedding

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. The two have been happily married and are celebrating nine years of marital bliss today. On the occasion, inundated love has been pouring in for the special couple in the form of heartfelt wishes. Meanwhile, the doting wife Mira recently posted a romantic wish to mark the special occasion.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput posts romantic wedding anniversary wish

Today, on July 7, a while back, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and dropped an endearing anniversary wish for her husband. In the video, she juxtaposed numerous unseen wedding and, vacation pictures along with the snaps of their joyous time together.

One of the pictures also features the couple standing on the beach with their kids- Zain and Misha. In one of the videos, we can see Mira recording her husband while they enjoy a drive together. Moreover, another video features them looking into their mobile while Mira is seen resting her face on the Jab We Met actor’s shoulder.

She accompanied the post with a romantic caption expressing, “You’re the one I… (red-heart emojis) Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor (accompanied by a kiss emoji)” She also added the song You’re Still The One in the background.

Take a look:

Soon after the post was shared, Rakul Preet Singh extended her heartwarming wishes to the couple expressing, “Happppppy anniversary guys,” while several fans swamped the comments section with their wishes. Meanwhile, a user wrote, “My forever fav couple,” and another user wrote, “Best decision ever.”

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

About Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 07, 2015, in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place in Delhi. Ever since then, the couple has been dishing major couple goals. The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter Misha on August 26, 2016, and a son, Zain Kapoor on September 5, 2018.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's work front

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Rosshan Andrrews’ directorial Deva. The action-thriller stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film narrates the story of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case.

Meanwhile, Mira recently launched her skincare brand.

