EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter reveals he calls Shahid Kapoor ‘Baba Sasha’; Here’s why

Ishaan Khatter shares a great bond with his brother Shahid Kapoor. From making fun dance reels together to heading on adventurous bike trips with their friends- Shahid and Ishaan never fail to shell out major sibling goals. On Shahid Kapoor’s birthday last month, Ishaan shared a hilarious note for him, calling him his ‘elder tree’. “My elder tree, I may grow taller or even bushier but it’s all because of your shade and nurturing. Love you and trouble you always. Happy birthday bade miyan @shahidkapoor,” he wrote. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ishaan Khatter said that he referred to him as a tree, because he is a very rooted and grounded person.

Ishaan Khatter on his bond with Shahid Kapoor

While speaking with Pinkvilla, Ishaan Khatter opened up about his bond with Shahid, and said, “He is the person who grounds me. He is a very rooted, grounded person. And he is very deep. It's a very big part of who he is.” He then added that he jokingly calls Shahid ‘baba Sasha’, and that he has always kept him in check. “We joke about it a lot, I call him 'Baba Sasha', but it's who he is and he is that one person in my life who is like a consistent male figure who has always kept me in check. I think he has felt very parental towards me also because he changed my diapers. He was nearly 15 years old when I was born and he didn't have an elder sibling. So he was that sibling for me. He is very much the quintessential elder brother in many ways. But he is also young at heart so we have a very unique relationship,” said Ishaan.

Speaking about their adventurous bike trips together with their friends, Ishaan said, “We've done it twice so far and it has probably been one of the most thrilling adventures that we have had together. Because it’s so nice to travel on the road. You end up seeing places otherwise you never would. You live in some sleepy little village, or some town you would have never heard of in your life otherwise. So far we have done these trips overseas, but we hope to do a lot more, and hope to cover some ground here as well. In my teens, I have traveled our country a fair amount so I'm a little fascinated by traveling abroad still, so we're very lucky to get to do these bike trips and live in these little interesting places that you've never even heard of. This past year, we did a trip in South of France and it was really cool. We did nine days of riding. And it is one of the best ways to travel.”

