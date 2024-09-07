Janhvi Kapoor and BF Shikhar Pahariya want Government to come up with ‘Orry Day’; WATCH hilarious video of the trio’s day out

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor shares a close friendship with social media star Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry. A recently surfaced video, now going viral, shows Janhvi and her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya hyping up Orry, serving major best friend goals. In the video, Janhvi refers to Orry as the ‘heartbeat of the nation,’ while Shikhar jokingly calls for the government to declare an ‘Orry Day.’ Their energy screams, ‘how much is too much!’ vibes!

A video of Janhvi Kapoor, Orry (Orhan Awatramani), and her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya enjoying a day out is going viral. In the clip, Janhvi is spotted at a mall, where Orry films her as she declares him the 'heartbeat of the nation'. Meanwhile, Shikhar humorously chimes in, saying, “The government must come up with an Orry Day.”

Orry playfully reacts, asking, “Me? Really? Me?” Later, as Janhvi poses with fans, Orry jokingly remarks, “As usual, when Janhvi Kapoor comes, everyone forgets all about me.” Their lighthearted banter and infectious energy are giving off major best friend vibes, and we can’t stop laughing!

Earlier, Orry delighted his fans by sharing a photo dump from his August adventures. Among the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were spotted dining together with him. Posting the series of photos on Instagram, Orry gave a glimpse into his birthday celebrations, which included close friends like Nysa Devgn. He humorously captioned the post, “50% of August,” giving followers a taste of his fun-filled month.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her Telugu film debut with Devara Part 1, where she stars alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Scheduled for release on September 27, the film has already created a buzz. Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that the trailer for Devara is likely to be released around September 10 or 11. The team is currently fine-tuning the visuals and soundtrack, while the marketing team is planning a major trailer launch event.

Janhvi's most recent role was in the political thriller Ulajh, where she acted alongside Gulshan Devaiah. In addition to Devara, she is also working on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, where she will appear opposite Varun Dhawan.

