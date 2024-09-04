Call Me Bae actress Ananya Panday shows off dancing skills on SOTY 2's The Jawaani Song; Orry hyping her up is every BFF ever

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has made a significant impact with her standout performances in various films. She is now gearing up for her upcoming series Call Me Bae, and anticipation is high. Before its release, her friend and social media influencer Orry shared a video featuring Ananya dancing to The Jawaani Song from Student Of The Year 2. In the video, Orry is seen hyping up Ananya, embodying the ultimate best friend goals.

On Instagram, Orry (also known as Orhan Awatramani) shared a captivating video that has quickly gone viral. The clip features Ananya Panday dancing effortlessly to The Jawaani Song from her debut film SOTY 2. She is dressed in a stunning orange and grey outfit, showcasing her dance skills with grace. In the background, Orry’s enthusiastic voice can be heard, hyping up his friend. Along with the video, he posted a heartfelt caption that read, "Our girl come such a long way CALL HER BAE."

As soon as Orry posted the video, Ananya Panday took to the comments to write "Ily." Orry responded with excitement, saying "so excited 4 today" and "ly." Ananya’s mom, Bhavana Pandey, also joined in with two heart emojis, to which Orry replied, "miss you."

Fans were quick to react in the comments as well. One fan remarked, "We all deserve a hype friend like Orry," while another praised Ananya, saying, "How pretty she is on fire." Another fan noted, "Orry and Ananya are like power besties—GODD, they give off Hailey and Kendall vibes!!!!" There was also a comment that expressed admiration for Ananya’s laid-back nature, stating, "I love how easy-going Ananya is; she’s the 'IT' girl." Another fan wished for a supportive friend like Orry, saying, "I just need a friend like Orry who records me while I dance my heart out."

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya Panday discussed her role as Bella in Call Me Bae. She described Bella as a character who feels completely fantastical to her. According to Ananya, Bella is an exaggerated figure of privilege, being born not just with a silver spoon but a golden one. She added that this hyperreal portrayal reflects that Bella exists in a bubble of extreme affluence, with a life experience far removed from reality.

Call Me Bae is a creation of Ishita Moitra, with the story written by Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. This eight-episode series features Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in its cast. The series, centered around a riches-to-rags narrative with Ananya Panday in the lead role, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting September 6.

