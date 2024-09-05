Janhvi Kapoor calls dad Boney Kapoor 'handsome' as he drops major throwback PIC with Sridevi and Anil Kapoor from Mr India premiere

Janhvi Kapoor shares a close bond with her father, Boney Kapoor, which is well-known. Recently, Boney shared a throwback photo from the Mr. India premiere, and the Bawaal actress couldn’t help but rave about her dad. In the comments, she wrote, “Papa so handsome.”

On September 5, producer Boney Kapoor took to Instagram to share a rare throwback monochrome photo from the Mr. India premiere, which took place 37 years ago. In the image, Boney is all smiles, posing with Anil Kapoor and the late Sridevi. Sridevi looks stunning in an ethnic outfit with her hair styled in a braid, while Boney gazes at her with a smile. Anil Kapoor also appears cheerful. The picture captures a heartwarming moment from that beautiful evening.

In his post, Boney Kapoor shared the iconic throwback with the caption, “Premiere of Mr India 27th May 1987.” The photo quickly drew attention, with many fans flooding the comments to admire the nostalgic snapshot. His daughter Janhvi Kapoor joined in, calling her father 'handsome'. One fan commented, “Awesome!! What an amazing film!! Pyar Mr. India and Mogambo became immortal indeed!!” Many others also added heart emojis to express their appreciation.

A few days ago, Boney Kapoor shared a captivating throwback photo featuring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Shekhar Kapur, and himself. In the caption, Boney noted, “January 5th, 1985, just before the first day of shooting Mr. India.” The post quickly garnered a flurry of reactions from fans.

Last year, Shekhar Kapur shared a nostalgic throwback photo on X (formerly Twitter) featuring the cast of Mr. India. The monochrome image, captioned "The silver jubilee celebrations. Throwback pic of Mr. India," includes the late Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor, and actor-director Satish Kaushik.

Produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor under the Narsimha Enterprises banner, Mr. India is a captivating fantasy film. The screenplay, crafted by the legendary Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, follows Anil Kapoor's character, who manages an orphanage and stumbles upon a watch that renders him invisible. Sridevi stars as a journalist, while Amrish Puri makes a lasting impression as the villain Mogambo. The ensemble cast also features Satish Kaushik as Calendar, Harish Patel as Roopchand, and Annu Kapoor as Editor Gaitonde.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR in Devara Part 1, with Saif Ali Khan also featuring in the film. Scheduled for release on September 27, the film has already generated buzz with its trending romantic song featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi.

According to an exclusive update from Pinkvilla, the theatrical trailer for Devara is anticipated to be released on either September 10 or 11, 2024. The team is currently fine-tuning the visuals and background score, while the marketing department is strategizing a grand launch for the trailer.

Besides Devara, Janhvi Kapoor is also set to star in the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, where she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan.

