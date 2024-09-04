Post the historic global success of the SS Rajamouli-directed RRR, NTR Jr. returns to the big screen with the Kortala Siva directorial Devara: Part One. The film set against the backdrop of Costal Andhra, pairs him alongside Janhvi Kapoor for the first time and features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Devara has been buzzing on the social media over the last month and the song, Dheere Dheere, is also slowly catching on the music charts. And now, with exactly 23 days left for the release, Pinkvilla has an exclusive update for all the NTR fans.

According to sources close to the development, the theatrical trailer of Devara is expected to be launched on September 10, 2024. “The team is preparing to launch the trailer on either September 10 or September 11. While the makers are giving final touches to the trailer with regards to the visuals and background score, the marketing team is churning out the plans to unleash the trailer to the audience in a grand manner,” revealed a source close to the development.

The Devara trailer rides high on scale, drama, and action, and according to insider features NTR in a ferocious avatar, taking on the negative force of the story – Saif Ali Khan. The entire team of Devara is charged up to release the trailer and kick-off the countdown for the film’s release on September 27, 2024. “Much like RRR, a big campaign is planned for Devara as well to reach out to the audiences in the heartland of India,” the source added.

Devara is touted to be one of the most awaited feature films of Telugu Cinema and is expected to bring back the vibe of big-screen entertainment with a top-tier star. Planned as a two-parter, the shoot for next installment of Devara begins in 2025, once NTR wraps up shooting for War 2 and Neel project. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

