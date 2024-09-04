Janhvi Kapoor’s beau Shikhar Pahariya can't keep calm after seeing her in Devara’s song Daavudi; says ‘Apsara ho tum ya koi pari’

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut in the movie Devara: Part 1. As the release date gets closer, more content has been released from the film. Daavudi, the third song of the film. has now been unveiled. Janhvi’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya couldn’t keep calm after seeing her stunning dance moves and said, ‘Apsara ho tum ya koi pari.’

Today, September 4, 2024, soon after the release of the song Daavudi from the film Devara: Part 1, Shikhar Pahariya took to his Instagram Stories and shared its video. He exclaimed, “wow wow wow,” along with a heart-eye and star-struck emoji.

Shikhar gushed over his girlfriend, Janhvi Kapoor, saying, “Apsara ho tum ya koi pari,” and used more heart-eye emojis.

Have a look at Shikhar’s story!

Vedang Raina, who is rumored to be dating Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor, also praised the song. He called Janhvi a “Star” and used fire emojis to convey his appreciation.

The song Daavudi is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while it has been sung by Nakash Aziz and Akasa. The Hindi lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. The music video highlights the chemistry between the leads Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR as they showcase their moves.

The cast of Devara: Part 1 also includes Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 27.

Advertisement

Today, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about the expected release date of the film’s trailer. A source close to the development revealed, “The team is preparing to launch the trailer on either September 10 or September 11. While the makers are giving final touches to the trailer with regards to the visuals and background score, the marketing team is churning out the plans to unleash the trailer to the audience in a grand manner.”

The source also stated, “Much like RRR, a big campaign is planned for Devara as well to reach out to the audiences in the heartland of India.”

Meanwhile, apart from Devara, Janhvi also has the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in her pipeline.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s chef offers peek INSIDE couple’s recent scrumptious meals; sight of 18 delicacies will make you drool: Watch