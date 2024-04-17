Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya reacts to Ulajh teaser; co-star Rajkummar Rao says ‘Looks fab Mrs Mahi’

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for multiple releases within the next few months. After the poster of her sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi was recently unveiled, the official teaser of her patriotic thriller Ulajh has now debuted. Janhvi’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya has reacted to the teaser, while Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi’s co-star in Mr & Mrs Mahi, also expressed his excitement.

Shikhar Pahariya’s reaction to rumored lady love Janhvi Kapoor’s recently released teaser

Today, on April 17, following the release of the film Ulajh’s teaser across social media platforms, Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya shared his enthusiastic reaction. Posting the teaser on his Instagram Stories, Shikhar showcased his appreciation through a series of emojis including a film projector, knife, coffin, and heart eyes emoji.

Rajkummar Rao, who is set to star alongside Janhvi in another film, Mr & Mrs Mahi, extended his support to Ulajh. He also posted the teaser on his Stories, writing, “Looks fab Mrs Mahi. Looking forward to #Ulajh @janhvikapoor @jungleepictures.”

Have a look at their stories here!

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about Janhvi Kapoor starrer Ulajh

Janhvi Kapoor impressed the audiences with her powerful and never-seen-before avatar in the 56 second teaser. As per the description accompanying the teaser, the film follows a young diplomat, who, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, finds herself embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Advertisement

The cast also includes Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh will arrive in theaters on July 5.

About Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film Mr & Mrs Mahi

Mr & Mrs Mahi is reportedly inspired by the story of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film is directed by Sharan Sharma, and written by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma.

Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. Mr & Mrs Mahi will hit the silver screen on May 31, 2024.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt sporting Ranbir Kapoor’s cap to Janhvi Kapoor flaunting Shikhar’s ‘Shiku’ necklace; 5 times stars teased their relationship with beaus