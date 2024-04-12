Alia Bhatt sporting Ranbir Kapoor’s cap to Janhvi Kapoor flaunting Shikhar’s ‘Shiku’ necklace; 5 times stars teased their relationship with beaus

The celebrity couples in Bollywood enjoy a lot of love and affection from the public. Their love stories are truly dreamy, often giving us major relationship goals. Many stars who are now married often win the hearts of the fans with their joint appearances or playful social media banter. Meanwhile those who have not yet officially confirmed their relationship still drop hints now and then, much to the delight of their admirers.

Here, we look at five moments when stars like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and more, teased everyone by giving a glimpse into the romances with their partners by flaunting their belongings or through other heartfelt gestures.

1. Janhvi Kapoor flaunting Shikhar Pahariya’s name necklace

Janhvi Kapoor recently made headlines when she graced the star-studded special screening of her father Boney Kapoor’s film Maidaan in Mumbai. Janhvi looked like a boss lady in an extremely stylish white pant-suit. While the actress looked stunning in her open hair and subtle makeup, what caught everyone’s attention was the piece of accessory on her neck.

Janhvi’s gorgeous necklace bore the nickname “Shiku” of her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. In an episode of the talk show Koffee with Karan 8, host Karan Johar had asked Janhvi to name three people on her speed dial list. She went on to say, “Papa, Khushu (sister Khushi Kapoor, and Shiku.”

Janhvi and Shikhar haven’t made their romance official but their frequents trips to religious places or attending events like Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding in Jamnagar, have been enough confirmation for their fans.

2. Alia Bhatt wearing Ranbir Kapoor’s cap while ‘missing’ him

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the power couples of the film industry. Prior to their intimate wedding, Alia and Ranbir had flaunted their love for each other on numerous occasions. One such instance was in 2021 when Alia posted pictures of herself wearing Ranbir’s cap, claiming to miss him. The cap bore the words, “High as your expectations.”

Along with the photos, Alia’s playful caption read, “when you miss him so you steal his belongings” accompanied by cap and upside-down face emojis. She added, “(& make sure you take many selfies).”

Alia and Ranbir got married in a beautiful ceremony on April 14, 2022. They welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, later that year.

3. Fans noting Katrina Kaif hugging Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make for another beloved star couple. Before tying the knot, Katrina and Vicky dated for a few years but never made their romance public. When rumors of their alleged relationship were swirling in the media in January 2021, Katrina had dropped a selfie which quickly went viral on social media. The actress shared a selfie of herself with a butterfly filter in which she looked a bit sleepy and was seen resting on what initially looked like a mustard-colored pillow.

However, fans were quick to point out that it was not a pillow but someone’s t-shirt as it had a pocket. They dug out pictures of Vicky wearing the same tee and came to the conclusion that Katrina was resting on his chest in the photograph.

Vicky and Katrina’s wedding took place on December 9, 2021 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

4. Ananya Panday wearing ‘Kapur’ tag on her outfit amid dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have pretty much dominated the news over the past few months with their dating rumors. While they haven’t confirmed the speculations, their frequent vacations and parties say otherwise. After being seen together at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash in 2022, their European getaway the following year created quite a buzz. Reports also suggested that they celebrated the actress’ 25th birthday in Maldives.

Another subtle hint about their romance was Ananya proudly wearing Aditya’s last name “Kapur” in Hindi on her pink outfit during an airport appearance in December 2023.

As per leaked pictures and videos, Ananya and Aditya celebrated the new year 2024 together in London. They certainly make for a cute couple who often delight their fans with their mysterious yet endearing gestures.

5. Shraddha Kapoor wearing ‘R’ pendant amid speculations of her relationship with Rahul Mody

Rumors of Shraddha Kapoor dating Rahul Mody also sparked some time ago. Recently, the duo was spotted together reaching and departing from Jamnagar where they attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A video of them enjoying Rihanna’s concert also surfaced on the internet.

A few weeks back, Shraddha took to Instagram and shared a selfie of herself in which she was seen lying in her casual clothes. What immediately caught everybody’s eye was the pendant she was wearing around her neck. Netizens speculated that the ‘R’ initial hinted at Rahul Mody and that the actress was teasing her followers.

For the unversed, Rahul is a scriptwriter and has also worked on Shraddha’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

These heartfelt gestures by Bollywood celebrities for their partners serve as true relationship goals, leaving us in awe.

