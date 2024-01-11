Karan Johar is 'democratic', treats all characters equally; says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani's Tota Roy Chowdhury

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani, Karan Johar tried to highlight the multiple societal stereotypes that are often brushed under the carpet. While the leads earned praise, Indian actor Tota Roy Chowdhury was also lauded for his portrayal of Chandon Chatterjee in the Bollywood movie.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani's Tota Roy Chowdhury talks in favor of Karan Johar

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Tota Roy Chowdhury, who worked with Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani, revealed that the filmmaker is the kindest and nicest person in real life. "He is such a lovely human being. He never shouts on sets. He would always coax his actors. He would help his actors and handhold them to actualize their characters. It is the happiest set. Everybody is calm, cool, and happy," Tota divulged.

The Helicopter Eela actor further gave his opinions on the way KJo is perceived by a certain section of society. According to him, the perception is a myth and even he is tired now. Moreover, the director doesn't make an effort to correct what others say about him. "He has given up on the fact that people will always misunderstand him. He does what he does best. The biggest compliment I can give him is that all this negativity couldn't change him as a person. He is the same kind of person that he has always been," Tota said, adding that when the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director is directing a film, it's his happiest place.

During the conversation, the Ajeeb Daastaans actor also said there is much to learn from Karan Johar as a human being. "All these people were saying nepotism, this and that. I want to tell them I have nobody in the film industry, yet the way I was treated by Karan Johar was really something I have never been treated on any sets. I think that should answer how democratic he is," the actor added.

Advertisement

Tota Roy Chowdhury says Karan Johar treats all actors equally

While in the chat, Tota was asked if there was any difference in how Karan treated him and the lead actors, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, on the sets. Responding to this, the actor said, "Never ever." He further added that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director treats all his characters equally. "Be it Alia Bhatt or Ranveer Singh, they left their superstardom behind while entering the gates. They came in as actors, and it was so easy to work with them. Alia, Ranveer, Jaya Ji, Shabana Azmi Ji, or Dharmendra they are legends. They are huge stars; they are in the stratosphere, yet they are so easy to collaborate with. Absolutely zero ego. I was so lucky to work with them," he opined.

Earlier, Karan had said that the role that Tota Roy Chowdhury plays in the movie was inspired by his childhood. Sharing if he was aware of the fact, the actor said, "No, thankfully, I was not aware. Then, there would be a tendency to impersonate him. He didn't tell me any of that till the film release."

Talking about the overwhelming response he got after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tota said that many parents of the Indian male performing artists realized the kind of pain they put their sons through after watching the movie. He also revealed that a male rights activist got in touch with him and said, 'You have no idea what kind of impact you have on male performing artists'. They are simply not understood. I realized it was not just me but Karan who wrote this character," he concluded.

ALSO READ: Animal: Tota Roy Chowdhury ‘supports’ Ranbir Kapoor starrer; says ‘I can’t tell a filmmaker aapne galat kiya hai’