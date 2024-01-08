Animal: Tota Roy Chowdhury ‘supports’ Ranbir Kapoor starrer; says ‘I can’t tell a filmmaker aapne galat kiya hai’

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has enjoyed a great run at the box office, right from the day it was released in theatres. While many loved the movie, a section of the audience criticized the film for the portrayal of toxic masculinity. Recently Javed Akhtar called the success of such films ‘dangerous’. Now, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Tota Roy Chowdhury has shared his take on Ranbir Kapoor starrer, saying that he supports the film.

Tota Roy Chowdhury reacts to Animal criticism

In an interaction with DNA, Tota Roy Chowdhury was asked about his views on Animal being criticized. In response, he said that as a viewer, when he goes to watch a movie, he says whether he has liked it, or hasn’t liked it. “I have never said 'Yeh karna chahiye. Yeh hona chahiye. Yeh sahi aur yeh galat'. I'm not saying that. Who am I to speak on behalf of others? And certainly, who am I to tell others how to make a film, and what to make as a film? That's dictatorial. This isn't the right way. I can put across my views in a very civil way. But I can't tell a filmmaker 'aapne galat kiya hai'. This is not what it should be,” said Tota Roy.

Advertisement

He shared that while there are some portions in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer that he does not agree with, however, there are some scenes that ‘shook’ him. He explained that some scenes were brilliantly portrayed, and that the actors have done a remarkable job in the film. He said that he understands why the film has done such kind of business, and that if a movie has raked in such massive numbers, then it is certain that the film has ‘struck a chord’ with the audience.

Tota Roy Chowdhury says he ‘supports’ Animal as a member of creative fraternity

Supporting Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his vision in Animal, Tota Roy Chowdhury said that while he understands many people have problems with the depiction of women in Animal, they can have a healthy, civil debate about it. He added that once shouldn’t say how a filmmaker should approach the film, as that is ‘dictatorial’.

"As a member of the creative fraternity, I support the film, because, tomorrow somebody will tell me 'Nahi Rocky aur Rani toh aisi banni chahiye thi.' That's not the way,” he said. In conclusion, he explained that a lot of things have been said about Animal, but he believes that a film is the director’s prerogative, and no one else’s.

What Javed Akhtar said about Animal

At the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival, Javed Akhtar called the success of films like Animal ‘dangerous’. While he did not directly name the film, he said, “If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe, if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman, and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous.”

He said that the onus is on the audience, and they have the responsibility to decide what kind of films should be made, and which ones shouldn’t.

About Animal

Animal is an action-drama film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Pranay Reddy Vanga and Saurabh Gupta. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. It portrays a tumultuous father-son relationship. Animal released in theatres on December 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: Team Animal strongly reacts to Javed Akhtar's 'lick my shoe' remark: 'Your art form is big FALSE'