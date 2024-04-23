Karan Johar calls Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra his 'two pillars'; says meeting them was part of his destiny

Filmmaker Karan Johar shares a strong bond with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and producer Aditya Chopra. He often talks about his relationship with them during interviews. In a new interview, KJo once again talked about them and called SRK and Aditya, his two pillars.

Karan also said that it was in his destiny to meet Shah Rukh and Aditya and also delved into the initial days of his career and revealed that he fainted a day before directing Amitabh Bachchan for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Karan Johar speaks about meeting Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra

At the All India Management Association’s ninth National Leadership Conclave, Karan Johar discussed several topics among which he shared that meeting Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra was part of his destiny.

He said, "Two pillars, two reasons why I sit here today. They acknowledged something about me that I didn't see in myself. I will always be grateful to them for that. The rest was a lot of just passion… I may have been as sincere as I was. But what happens when you don't have people who are in powerful positions like that?"

further praising them, KJo said that he was fortunate that his struggles came later. "My first step was because two people who were not related to me by blood or family believed in me strongly. It has a lot to do with destiny, but nothing happens without hard work,” he shared.

Karan Johar shares interesting anecdote about directing Amitabh Bachchan

Karan directed Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in his second directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Speaking about this in the same interview, the filmmaker recalled being fainted a day before directing him. "I am grateful to Amit uncle for allowing me to be a director, and give instructions,” he remembered.

For the uninitiated, Johar assisted and featured in a brief role in Aditya Chopra’s super hit directorial debut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The 1995 musical romance film starred Khan and Kajol. Three years later, both SRK and Kajol starred in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which marked Karan's beginning as a director. The film was released in 1998 and became a box-office hit.

