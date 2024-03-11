Kareena Kapoor has special birthday wish for 'most beautiful girl' Samaira; do not miss Karisma Kapoor's post

On March 11, 2024, Karisma Kapoor's daughter, Samaira Kapoor, celebrated her 19th birthday. Karisma and her aunt, Kareena Kapoor, took to Instagram stories to extend their heartfelt wishes. Sharing unseen pictures of Samaira, both expressed their love with touching birthday notes, creating a warm celebration on social media for the birthday girl.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor wish Samaira on her birthday

Karisma Kapoor hopped onto Instagram stories, treating everyone to a precious moment with her daughter, Samaira Kapoor. The heartwarming, unseen snapshot captured the mother-daughter duo taking a leisurely stroll in a park. In this lovely picture, Karisma extended her birthday wishes, infusing warmth into the celebration.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram stories to share an unseen photograph of Samaira Kapoor and extend heartwarming birthday wishes on her special day.

Kareena Kapoor on the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller, Jaane Jaan, an adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. This marked her digital debut, starring alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, garnering positive reviews. She is venturing into production with Hansal Mehta's thriller, The Buckingham Murders, which received acclaim at the BFI London Film Festival and MAMI Film Festival. Looking ahead, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Karisma Kapoor on the work front

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of Murder Mubarak. Adapted from Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death, the film boasts an impressive ensemble, including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar. Directed by Homi Adajania, with Suprotim Sengupta and Gazal Dhaliwal handling the script, the project is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. Scheduled for a Netflix premiere on March 15, 2024, Murder Mubarak assures an exciting adaptation of a gripping novel.

