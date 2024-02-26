Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘happy’ in her 40s; reveals why she doesn’t want to be 21 again

Recognized for her acting versatility and commitment, Kareena Kapoor Khan, despite a busy schedule with numerous upcoming film releases this year, maintains relevance and continues to captivate fans after 23 years in the industry. Her confidence in embracing her age is evident as she gears up for her next project, The Crew. Kareena, expressing her assurance, openly states she has no desire to be 21 again, showcasing a positive attitude towards aging in the entertainment industry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn't want to be 21 again

In a recent interview with ABP news, Kareena stated, "Today the audience has become accepting. Age is just a number, it's as old as you look, you have to be fit, you have to look good, because it's a visual medium so we have to look after ourselves. I don't want to ever be a 21-year-old again, I'm very happy. At 21, I was so much more hyper, and anxious and I'm much calm, and I'm in a happy place in my 40s."

Kareena Kapoor opens up on mental health

In a recent interaction at the ABP Summit, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her belief that anyone, irrespective of gender, can achieve their aspirations. However, she underscored the utmost importance she places on her happiness. Kareena emphasized that her mental stability is the cornerstone of her happiness, surpassing the significance of fame, wealth, career, family, or children.

She conveyed, "I think women, every human can have it all, men, women, everybody. But what I count most important amongst all these things is that I'm happy."

According to her, mental strength and happiness are paramount, and without them, other aspects of life lose their value. She advocated for women to prioritize self-preservation for enduring happiness.

Kareena Kapoor on the work front

In 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a splash in the mystery film Jaane Jaan, signaling her venture into online streaming platforms. Her crime thriller The Buckingham Murders earned acclaim at film festivals, building anticipation for its official release.

Kareena gears up for her role as a witty air hostess in the upcoming family comedy Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The recently unveiled teaser showcases Kareena's glamorous persona, delivering humor with finesse. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, the eagerly anticipated movie is scheduled to hit theaters on March 29, 2024.

Additionally, Kareena is set to feature in Rohit Shetty's cop universe film Singham Again, alongside a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more.