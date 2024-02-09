Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karisma Kapoor miss their 'Chimpu Uncle' Rajiv Kapoor; remember late actor on death anniversary

Legendary actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away in 2021 following a cardiac arrest. The late actor was widely known for his role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Today, February 9, marks 3rd death anniversary of Rajiv Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor remembered their late uncle as they shared posts on their social media handles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor remember Rajiv Kapoor on death anniversary

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture of Rajiv Kapoor and wrote, "You will always be in our heart (red heart) Chimpu Uncle (flower and pray emoji)."

Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture featuring legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor with his three sons, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor, and added a red heart.

Rajiv Kapoor, who was widely known for his role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, died in 2021 following a cardiac arrest. The actor, the youngest of the three Kapoor Brothers, Randhir and Rishi, made his Bollywood debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983. He was featured in films like Zimmedaar, Mera Saathi, and Hum To Chale Pardes, among others. The late actor also backed other home productions like Prem Granth and Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

According to reports, Rajiv Kapoor was set to make a Bollywood comeback after nearly three decades with Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar's joint production, a sports drama titled Toolsidas Junior, co-starring Sanjay Dutt.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller Jaane Jaan, which also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She is set to be seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is slated to release theatrically on March 29, 2024.

She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's thriller film The Buckingham Murders. The film is also her maiden production venture. Apart from these, Bebo is also reuniting with Rohit Shetty for the action cop drama Singham Again. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, alongside Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, and will be released on August 15, 2024.

