PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan aces 'chakrasana' as she kickstarts new week on healthy note

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood. In her long and successful career, Bebo has been a part of some of the most successful and acclaimed projects. Apart from her acting chops, she is also known for her physique and overall fitness. Recently, the Jaane Jaan actress took to social media to provide a glimpse of her yoga routine.

Kareena Kapoor Khan performs Chakrasan

Today, on February 6th, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to share a post of her friend and celebrity yoga expert Anshuka. In it, Bebo can be seen perfectly doing the Chakrasan on a green mat. She captioned it, "I love my Chakrasans (red heart emoji) with the best @anshukayoga".

Kareena Kapoor Khan joins 'me at 21' trend

Recently, a trend exploded on social media called 'me at trend' in which people were posting pictures of themselves when they were 21 years old. Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined the bandwagon and shared several stills when she was 21. The stills were of herself with Shah Rukh Khan with whom she did Asoka when she was in that age bracket. She captioned it, ‘feeling 21 this morning’. Apart from her, several celebrities like Kajol, Bipasha Basu, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor also shared pictures of the time when they were 21 years old.

Kareena Kapoor starrer The Crew teaser released

Last week, the much-awaited teaser of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew dropped on the internet. It features the iconic tune from Khalnayak's song 'Choli Ke Piche Kya Hai' as a pilot is heard announcing. He asks people to tie the Choli Ki Peti tightly so that one’s heart doesn’t pop out.

We see the backsides of what seems to be Kareena, Tabu and Kriti as they are walking donned in air hostess attires including a red blazer and skirts. The teaser was well received by fans. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is slated to release theatrically on March 29, 2024. Notably, it also has Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma making special appearances. The film is backed by Rhea Kapoor.

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Bebo had opened up about the film. She called it ‘a cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead.’

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller Jaane Jaan which also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film was based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X and marked her foray into the digital space. Upon release, both the film and her performance were well received.

She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's thriller film The Buckingham Murders. The film is also her maiden production venture and stars her as a British-Indian detective trying to uncover the case of a child's demise in Buckinghamshire. All this while, her character is grieving and has her past. It had its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival where it was well received. In India, it premiered at the Mumbai MAMI Film Festival.

Apart from these, she is also reuniting with Rohit Shetty for the action cop drama Singham Again. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, alongside Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

