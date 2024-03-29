Kareena Kapoor sends 'biggest hug' to Vijay Varma on his birthday; Karisma Kapoor extends heartfelt wish

Vijay Varma is one of the extremely talented actors we’ve had in Bollywood. Currently enjoying the release of his last thriller movie, Murder Mubarak, the actor is celebrating his birthday today. On the special occasion, several inundated birthday wishes have been pouring in from his fans and followers. In addition to this, the Kapoor sisters- Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also extended their heartfelt wishes by posting the sweetest birthday posts.

On Friday, March 29, a while back, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor took to their Instagram stories and dropped the sweetest birthday wish for Vijay Varma. The story posted by Bebo featured a monochromatic still of her with the birthday boy from their movie, Jaane Jaan. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor dropped a stunning picture with Vijay as they posed together for a dashing picture.

Kareena while sharing the photograph wrote alongside, “Happy birthday @itsvijayvarma May you keep dancing in all your future films (accompanied by red heart and rainbow emojis) Biggest hug…love you” while Lolo called Vijay the ‘sweetest’ and wrote, “Happy birthday to the sweetest (Accompanied by cake, white heart, party popper and hug emojis)”

Take a look:

Reacting to the sweet birthday wishes, replying to Bebo, Vijay wrote, “Only u can make me dance to your tunes bebo ji (accompanied by smiling with heart face emojis) Thank u (accompanied by hug emojis)” He also expressed gratitude to Lolo and said, “Thanks for the wishes and those sunglasses, Lolo (Accompanied by red-heart, hug and face with sunglasses emoji).”

Take a look:

Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor co-starred in the mystery thriller Jaane Jaan which was released last year on Netflix. The film adapted from the novel, The Devotion of Suspect X was made under the creative direction of Sujoy Ghosh and also starred Jaideep Ahlawat in the important role.

Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor's work front

On the professional front, Vijay Varma was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak. The film was released earlier this month on March 15 and starred Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi among others in important roles.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor’s eagerly-awaited Crew has been released in the theaters today. Set in the backdrop of airline industries, the film stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the special appearances.

