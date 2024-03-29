Salman Khan remembers late actor Satish Kaushik at Patna Shuklla screening; reveals he wrapped up all pending projects

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

On Thursday evening, a special screening of Arbaaz Khan's produced film, Patna Shuklla was held in Mumbai. Among other Bollywood celebrities, the loving brother and superstar Salman Khan also extended his support as he attended the film’s premiere. Led by Raveena Tandon, the film also stars late actor Satish Kaushik who had also worked with Arbaaz and Salman in various films. During the media interaction, Salman Khan poured his heart out as he remembered the late actor.

Salman Khan remembers late actor Satish Kaushik

When Salman Khan arrived for the special screening of Patna Shuklla last evening, he was asked about late actor Satish Kaushik’s presence in the film. Reacting to it, the Tiger 3 actor in a dejected voice mentioned, “Humare toh bade hi close the voh. Aur sabse amazing cheez yeh hai ki unhone apni har… jo jo project pe voh kaam kar rahe the, voh sab unhone khatam kar diye. Every project of his… Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan mein bhi the voh (We were very close. The best thing was that he finished every project of his. He was there in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan also).”

It is worth-mentioning that Salman Khan and Satish Kaushik shared screen space in numerous films including Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Chal Mere Bhai, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan among others. The superstar had also acted in Kaushik’s directorial venture, Tere Naam which was released in the year 2003.

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 last year on March 9, 2023, after a heart attack.

About Patna Shuklla

Patna Shuklla is a crime drama that revolves around a lawyer, Tanvi Shukla, portrayed by Raveena Tandon, and revolves around the education scams prevalent in India. Tanvi takes things in her hands and decides to expose these malpractices. The film narrates the story of Tanvi’s journey, who takes the charge to fight for a student entangled in a roll number scam. Produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film is available for streaming today on Disney + Hotstar.

