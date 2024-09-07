Katrina Kaif approves of Ishaan Khatter’s latest show The Perfect Couple; Here’s what she has to say

The chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot was undeniable, as they led viewers on a comedic, spooky adventure. Recently, Katrina shared her admiration for Ishaan in the comments section, celebrating his Hollywood debut in Nicole Kidman's series The Perfect Couple. Her words perfectly capture what we’re all feeling!

Katrina Kaif took to the comments section of Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram post to show her approval of his latest project, The Perfect Couple. She wrote, “You’re too good in the show,” followed by a clapping emoji. Ishaan responded with three heart emojis. In the post, Ishaan looks dashing in an all-denim outfit, pairing a blue denim shirt with matching pants.

He accessorized with a black belt, shoes, and sunglasses, completing his stylish look. He also struck a pose on the bed in this outfit, and we can't get enough of his charm!

Ishaan Khatter has officially stepped into Hollywood with his role in The Perfect Couple, a Netflix series adapted from Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 novel. In an interview with HeyUGuys during the premiere, Ishaan opened up about his experience working on the project, particularly emphasizing the bond he formed with his co-stars.

He mentioned that having a strong sense of camaraderie on set played a crucial role in helping him and his fellow actors deliver their best performances. According to Ishaan, the trust among the cast allowed them to focus on capturing the authenticity of each scene, despite the scale of the production. He reflected on how, even though the filmmaking environment was different from what he had experienced in the past, the core of their work remained the same, telling stories and seeking truth in every moment.

Ishaan expressed joy at the opportunity to bridge two worlds through his work on The Perfect Couple and appreciated the sense of connection he found with the international cast and crew.

Meanwhile, the actor made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with Beyond The Clouds. He gained further recognition in 2018 when he starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Shashank Khaitan's romantic drama Dhadak. Since then, Ishaan has taken on roles in films like Khaali Peeli and Phone Bhoot. In 2020, he appeared in Mira Nair's mini-TV series A Suitable Boy, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

