Mira Rajput praises brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter for The Perfect Couple after its trailer release; says 'So proud of you'

Ishaan Khatter, who was last seen in a biographical war film, Pippa, in 2023, is soon making his Hollywood debut. Ishaan will now feature in Netflix's TV series, The Perfect Couple, starring Australian-American actress Nicole Kidman in the leading role.

The teaser trailer of The Perfect Couple was recently unveiled on YouTube.

Mira Rajput's sweet shout-out to Ishaan Khatter for The Perfect Couple

On July 11, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, who shares a close bond with her brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter, took to her Instagram story to share the trailer of The Perfect Couple.

Mira accompanied her post with a sweet caption dedicated to Ishaan. Calling it "solid", she wrote, "Proud of you. You won brother."

Here's the screenshot of Mira's Instagram story:

Ishaan Khatter's post about The Perfect Couple

Earlier on Thursday, Ishaan Khatter dropped the teaser trailer of The Perfect Couple on his Instagram handle. In the video, the Pippa actor can be seen taking a shower as he flaunts his chiselled physique.

"Just a tease," he wrote in his caption.

Here's his post:

Here's how netizens reacted to Ishaan's scene in The Perfect Couple

Ishaan's father, actor Rajesh Khattar and other celebrities reacted to his post. Senior actress Soni Razdan, producer Guneet Monga, actor Namit Das, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped their reactions in the comment section.

Rajesh expressed his excitement about Ishaan's sequence by saying, "Wohooooo!" "Whoa! Can't wait," Soni wrote. Namit commented, "Je baat."

Guneet dropped fire emojis and Zoya wrote, "Woohoo! Looks so good!"

Let's check out their reactions listed below:

Ishaan Khatter's work front

Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut with Beyond The Clouds in 2017. He then appeared in Shashank Khaitan's romantic drama, Dhadak. Ishaan was paired with Janhvi Kapoor in the 2018 movie. The actor has also worked in movies like Khaali Peeli and Phone Bhoot.

In 2020, he was featured in Mira Nair's mini-TV series, A Suitable Boy.

The actor began his career as a child artist in Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's 2005 movie, Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi! He worked as an assistant director in the 2016 film, Udta Punjab.

Coming back to The Perfect Couple, the series is an adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name penned by author, Elin Hilderbrand. It will start streaming on Netflix on September 5, 2024.

