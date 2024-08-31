THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif revealed she can eat 7-8 pani puris at a time but Salman Khan’s reply was a clear winner

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas earlier this year. Katrina often grabs headlines for various reasons, be it loved-up posts with her husband Vicky Kaushal or her fitness videos in the gym. The actress, who is a foodie at heart, loves simple food like turai, gobhi, and broccoli soup. Katrina also loves gorging on gol gappas. The Merry Christmas actress once revealed that she can eat 7-8 pani puris at a time. Her co-star Salman Khan's answer was a clear winner.

During the promotion of Bharat on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019, the comedian asked Katrina Kaif if she can eat pani puris. The actress nodded and shared that she can easily have around 8 of them at one go. "A lots. 7-8 toh ek saath kha sakti hoon. Aaram se," Katrina said.

Salman Khan, who accompanied Katrina on the show, added that he eats pani puris daily. "Roz khaata hoon pani puri," the Tiger 3 actor revealed.

In 2023, Katrina Kaif conducted an AMA session on Instagram in which she was quizzed about her favorite food. The Humko Deewana Kar Gaye actress dropped a picture of three bowls kept on a dining table. The bowls had ride gourd, cauliflower, and broccoli soup inside them.

"Turai [ridged gourd] ki subzi, phool gobhi [cauliflower] ki subzi and broccoli soup," she wrote.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has worked with Salman Khan in movies like Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, Yuvvraj, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger 3, and more. Katrina has no films lined up as of now.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for AR Muragadoss' directorial venture, Sikandar. The upcoming film will be released on Eid 2025. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, and Prateik Babbar. Salman will be performing action sequences in Sajid Nadiadwala's production.

Their 2019, film, Bharat, was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It also featured Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff in crucial roles. Set against the post-independence era in India, the film delves into the story of a common man starting from the age of 8 to 70.

