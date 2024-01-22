Katrina Kaif becomes victim of deepfake for second time as she speaks fluent Turkish, see VIDEO

Katrina Kaif is one of the biggest and most popular actresses in Bollywood. However, the Merry Christmas actress fell victim to the deepfake technology last year when several other actresses like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Rashmika Mandanna. Now, another video of her has surfaced made with the same technology that shows her speaking fluent Turkish.

Katrina Kaif speaks Turkish in deepfake video

Recently, a video of Katrina Kaif has been doing the rounds where the actress can be seen speaking fluent Turkish. The video is actually from an old interview from 2014 where she and Hrithik Roshan were promoting their film Bang Bang! In the video, Hrithik can be seen nodding to everything that Katrina is saying in Turkish. It turns out that its been edited via deepfake technology.

Check out the video!

Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 towel scene targeted by Deepfake

There is a towel fight scene involving Katrina Kaif from her 2023 action film Tiger 3. However, stills from the scene were later morphed via deepfake and showed the actress in an altered outfit. Thankfully, the fake photograph of Katrina was deleted from all the social media platforms hours later.

Advertisement

Prior to that, a video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral last year which was actually edited via deepfake. Her face was put on the body of a British influencer. Taking to social media, the Animal actress wrote: “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

Later on, Priyanka Chopra's video also went viral in which her deepfaked version can be seen endorsing a certain brand. Apart from her, Kajol, Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi have also been victims of this technology.

The sudden rise in deep fake cases involving celebrities has started a discussion to have strong laws against AI that can prevent more such incidents in the future.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif opts for a golden Kanjeevaram silk saree for the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya