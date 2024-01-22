India is rejoicing today as the much-awaited inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya takes place. The nation has eagerly awaited this moment while also celebrating the arrival of Lord Ram in the past few days. To make this day even more magnificent, several beloved Bollywood celebrities, such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and many others, have been invited to grace the occasion with their presence.

For the auspicious and star-studded occasion, the talented Tiger 3 actress, Katrina Kaif, chose to wear something that literally left us swooning and gasping. So, why don’t we take a closer look at The Merry Christmas actress' simply divine ethnic ensemble to understand how she was able to leave us stunned? Are you ready? Let’s get decoding.

Katrina Kaif exuded beauty and grace in a pretty gold-colored saree

The talented Phone Bhoot actress was spotted at the airport with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. They were heading to Ayodhya for an inauguration event. The stylish Tiger Zinda Hai actress looked stunning in a unique golden ethnic outfit.

This was a seriously stunning golden-colored Kanjeevaram silk saree that left us obsessed. The beautiful color ended up glowing on Katrina, as she carried it with a high level of charisma and elegance. We are totally in love.

The beautiful and simple yet supremely classy gold tissue saree, which has of course, been made in India, had a very simple well-created dotted print on the same, which also added to the piece’s overall texture. The saree's edges are beautifully crafted with a dark gold color, giving it a smooth and defined allure.

Meanwhile, the fabulous Ek Tha Tiger actress chose to pair her saree with a matching pale gold-colored full-sleeved blouse with a high and plain circular-shaped neckline. This ended up adding a layer of sheer sophistication to the diva’s outfit. The confidence with which she carried her drape made it all the more special.

Katrina Kaif’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup look were also on point

The Namaste London actress decided to finish off her stunning all-gold ethnic outfit with a pair of golden sandals that perfectly complemented the overall charm of her ensemble. This added an extra touch of harmony to her aesthetic. On the other hand, Katrina opted for a more minimalist approach when it came to accessorizing her elegant outfit.

The diva's outfit was perfectly complemented by the chosen accessories, which included elegant gold-colored jhumka earrings with kundan work and delicate pearl droplets. She also adorned a matching ring to complete her classic look.

Meanwhile, the gorgeous Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress’ hair and beauty game was also on fleek, as per usual. The diva chose to leave her hair open, styled in a sleek and straight look with a middle parting. This allowed her dark tresses to beautifully cascade down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection.

On the flip side, the stunning actress went for a more understated makeup style. She had perfectly groomed eyebrows, a hint of blush and highlight on her cheeks, and a soft, matte pink lipstick to finish off her look. This truly took her overall appearance to a whole new level.

So, what did you think of the classy diva’s ensemble for the auspicious inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

