Katrina Kaif hugs Vicky Kaushal; poses with Sara Ali Khan Veer Pahariya, and others in UNSEEN PIC from ZHZB sets

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, was released on June 2, 2023. The movie managed to win the hearts of fans and critics alike and was a sleeper hit, grossing Rs 115.89 crore worldwide. Directed by Laxman Utkar, now an unseen picture from the sets of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is making rounds on social media, and we are sure you would love to see it.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya's unseen picture from ZHZB sets

A picture on Reddit from the sets of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has gone viral for some obvious reasons. In the viral picture, Vicky Kaushal is seen posing with his wife, Katrina Kaif, director Laxman Utekar, producer Dinesh Vijan, and what really caught everyone's attention was Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya.

Earlier, there were rumors that the two were dating, and this picture might be proof of that. Sara Ali Khan's mother, Amrita Singh, is also seen posing along with the team of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Take a look here:

About Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is set in Indore and follows the story of Kapil (played by Vicky Kaushal) and Saumya (played by Sara Ali Khan). They live with Kapil's parents, but things get crowded when his aunt and uncle move in too. Kapil and Saumya crave some privacy and dream of having their own place.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, finding an affordable apartment is tough. So, they come up with a crazy plan to solve their problem. But this plan throws their relationship and their families into chaos! Get ready for a wild ride filled with confusion, drama, emotions, laughter, and even some tears!

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

On the work front, Vicky's got this big-time flick titled Love & War lined up with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. But, that's not all! Vicky's got a couple more gems up his sleeve. One's a gripping historical drama named Chhaava, and the other's a laugh riot called Bad Newz.



Bad Newz is helmed by the same crew behind the blockbuster Good Newwz. The poster has Ammy Virk lending a hand to a pregnant Triptii Dimri, while Vicky Kaushal finds himself in a hilarious twist! Save the date for this one, folks as it hits cinemas on July 19th, 2024.

Sara Ali Khan on the work front

Sara Ali Khan has been on a roll since her debut in 2018. She's been in movie after movie, from Love Aaj Kal and Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She was recently seen in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Up next, she will be seen in Anurga Basu's Metro In Dino co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan on how Amrita Singh helped her come out of comfort zone with Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan