Sara Ali Khan on how Amrita Singh helped her come out of comfort zone with Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan

The year seems a busy one for Indian actress Sara Ali Khan. Two of her films, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan, have already been released for public viewing. Through these projects, she has shown her range as an actor. In an interview, Sara opened up about getting out of her comfort zone to play the diverse characters in the film. Read on!

Sara Ali Khan talks about her characters in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan tasted success with her romantic disaster film Kedarnath, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then, she has explored multiple film genres and tried to excel in all of them. Recently, she portrayed the role of carefree, fun-loving, and status-obsessed Bambi Todi in the mystery thriller Murder Mubarak. Soon after, she was seen playing freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the biopic Ae Watan Mere Watan.

While talking about Usha, she said that although she differs from the character she played, they also share some similarities. “Of course, the stakes are different. I am not from 1942, and I’m not a political activist,” she said. The actress added, “But when you see something wrong happening personally, professionally, domestically, environmentally, to be able to stand up for that requires a certain personality that I think I have.”

Further on, the Simmba actress shared that even though her character Usha was the daughter of a respected judge in British India, her socio-economic and general ideologies are distinct from her father’s and that she finds commendable. Talking about the privilege she enjoys of being the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, she said, “I am very lucky and privileged in the sense that even though every movie set is different but, I go home to a very important anchor.”

Sara stated, “Playing Bambi and Usha releasing in the same month is pretty out of my comfort zone. But she (her mom, Amrita Singh) at home is my comfort zone, and I am never really away from her, unlike Usha. She actually gives up with that sense of self, her friends, romance, and the comfort of her father’s home.” Sara added that the inherent security that her mother, Amrita Singh, has at home enables her to get out of her comfort zone.

A couple of weeks ago, the actress shared a couple of images with her mother from the sets of both films. Sharing the photos, Sara heaped praises and love on her mother in her typical poetry. She wrote, “Meri Duniya meri Mommy Jaan. Aap mein bastein mere Praan. My biggest endeavour is to keep your Maan. And try to add to your splendid Aan Baan aur Shaan. Sorry for all the times I make you Hairaan. Doing all that you have isn’t Aasaan. Aur is pyaar ka hai parimann. Your endless mamta, patience and Dyaan. That have made me feel so secure- diya itna Amaan. Ki sapne dekh sakoon of udaan in Aasmaan. Thank you maa.. aur kaise karoon Bayaan? Ki aap hai mera poora Jahaan.”

Sara Ali Khan's work front

After her debut in 2018, the actress worked in multiple movies like Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and more. She is currently filming for Metro In Dino and Jagan Shakti's untitled action-thriller project.

