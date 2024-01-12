Katrina Kaif initially didn’t like it when Vijay introduced new elements to scene; Sriram Raghavan REVEALS

The team of Merry Christmas is currently on cloud nine as both the critics and fans are enjoying Sriram Raghavan's recently released thriller. One noteworthy aspect everyone is discussing is the distinctive casting of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Both actors have delivered excellent performances, and their on-screen chemistry has received praise from everyone who has seen the film. Now, the filmmaker has opened up on their casting and working with them.

Sriram Raghavan on Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s casting in Merry Christmas

During a recent interaction with India Today, Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan mentioned that the movie revolves around two strangers, and the success of the film hinged on that dynamic. While he did meet a few actors in Mumbai, none of the pairings felt fresh. Vijay Sethupathi, as he has previously mentioned, was not his initial preference. He added, “Vijay, as I have already shared, was not my first choice. When I saw his film '96', I just fell in love with him and wanted him. My team too was quite surprised and that gave me the impetus that this casting will be interesting.”

Discussing the distinct working approaches of the two actors, Raghavan shared that Katrina Kaif is a very diligent actor. She is thorough and will engage in detailed discussions about the intricacies and reasons behind a scene. In contrast, Vijay has a different approach. He often suggests alternative ways for his character to express or react, and I appreciate and welcome such contributions.

Advertisement

He said, “Katrina is an extremely hardworking actor. She is meticulous and will chew your brain talking about the hows and whys of the scene. On the other hand, Vijay is the opposite. He would come up with suggestions about how his character could say something differently or react, and I am more than welcoming of such inputs.” He further mentioned that initially, Katrina Kaif disliked it when Vijay Sethupathi introduced new elements, as she came to the set prepared for what was previously discussed. However, as they moved forward, they discovered a middle ground and a mutual understanding developed between them. He added, “It was just magical.”

Raghavan also shared that while Katrina is often looked at as someone glamorous, there's much more to her. He mentioned that not only Katrina but many female actors faced the challenge. He was concerned about whether they could overcome it. She also desired to break out of that stereotype, making it an intriguing experience working with her. Fortunately, for Merry Christmas, they weren't focused on the market since it's not a high-budget film. However, their main objective was for people to perceive her as an actor, and that was the primary goal.

He added, “This is why we did not shoot with too many cuts and rather had her perform seamlessly. We didn't want the performance to be created in the editing room. You will surely discover a new side of Katrina in the film.”

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas marks Sriram's return to directing after his well-received 2018 thriller Andhadhun. The cast includes Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Radhika Apte. The movie was filmed in both Hindi and Tamil, featuring distinct supporting casts for each version of the story. The film was released today, January 12.

ALSO READ: Merry Christmas: Not Vijay Sethupathi but Sriram Raghavan narrated the idea to THIS Bollywood actor initially