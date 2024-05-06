11 PICS of Katrina Kaif through Vicky Kaushal's lens that prove his view is always breathtakingly beautiful

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are adored by fans as one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood. Fans are charmed by their genuine affection for each other and the way they express it. Whether it's showering praises in interviews, openly discussing their love, or sharing sweet pictures on social media, fans cherish every aspect of their relationship.

Well, apart from posting pictures with each other, we often see the Baar Baar Dekho actress sharing her lovely pictures on the gram which are clicked by none other than her hubby. Today, we bring to you a set of pictures that not only flex the Sam Bahadur star's photography skills but also give us a glimpse of the actress from his lens.

Katrina Kaif through Vicky Kaushal’s lens

1. It was right after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married, the actress shared her first picture (obviously after the dreamy wedding pictures) flaunting her mehendi from what appears to be their honeymoon.

2. Look at the slayer in this black swimsuit. Vicky has perfectly managed to make his wife look hot and beautiful at the same time. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

3. Katrina always has that million-dollar smile on her face when Vicky is with her and he has managed to capture that in this picture.

4. To make your wife look good from every angle really needs some good photography skills and Vicky surely knows how to click amazing pictures of Katrina even when she is in the middle of bowling.

5. Look at the perfect radiance and glow! Isn’t Katrina looking the prettiest in this one?

6. Katrina looks the happiest when Vicky is clicking the picture and this photo is proof.

7. Selfies can never go wrong and especially if the husband is clicking it. This one is from Vicky Katrina’s first Karva Chauth celebration.

8. This picture is from the time Vicky-Katrina took a break to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in the hills. Katrina looks beautiful as always with a little blush on her face as hubby clicks her picture.

9. Travel diaries can never be complete without several beautiful pictures clicked by the husband and this photo of Katrina is proof.

10. Glowing under the setting sun, Vicky makes sure to capture his wife in a way that makes her fans swoon over her beauty.

11. Playing with your hair never looked so filmy in real life. All thanks to Vicky who managed to capture this perfect moment of Katrina through his lens.

Don't you think Vicky Kaushal is indeed a lucky man to have such a gorgeous view always?

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal are all smiles as they pose with fan in London; PIC goes viral