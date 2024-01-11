Merry Christmas: Not Vijay Sethupathi but Sriram Raghavan narrated the idea to THIS Bollywood actor initially

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer thriller Merry Christmas is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The Sriram Raghavan directorial has generated a lot of buzz among viewers. Recently, the director spoke about the film's casting and revealed that he had narrated the idea of the film to a different actor before Vijay.

Sriram Raghavan on the casting of Merry Christmas

According to The Free Press Journal, Sriram Raghavan spoke about the casting of his upcoming film Merry Christmas. He revealed that several years ago, he narrated the basic idea of the film to Varun Dhawan with whom he worked on Badlapur.

Sriram said, "Many years back, I narrated the basic idea of Merry Christmas to Varun Dhawan. He was too busy back then and I cast him in Ekkees so I started looking out for other actors. I didn't want to repeat actors specifically for Merry Christmas."

Sriram Raghavan on casting Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

Sriram said that he received a call from Katrina Kaifwho wanted to work with him after Andhadhun. The director then narrated the script of Merry Christmas to her and she agreed to do it. He said, "I went to her and she liked the script but I was wondering, who would play the counterpart of the story?" The director eventually met and spoke to Vijay Sethupathi and things worked out.

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas marks the first directorial effort of Sriram since his successful 2018 thriller film Andhadhun. It stars Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Radhika Apte. The film was shot both in Hindi and Tamil language and has a different supporting cast for both versions of the story.

Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, and Tinnu Anand are in the Hindi version; Radhika Sarathkumar, Gayathrie, and Shanmugaran appear in the Tamil language version. Merry Christmas was earlier supposed to hit the theatres in December last year but it was pushed to January 12, 2024. So far, the film has generated a lot of buzz thanks to its songs and promos.

