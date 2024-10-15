Katrina Kaif's voice was dubbed in Welcome, director Anees Bazmee reveals actress was learning Hindi; 'Diction itna clear nahin tha'

Anees Bazmee's 2007 film Welcome is considered one of the most entertaining films of the 2000s. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, this comedy has gained a cult status over the years. Interestingly, director Anees Bazmee revealed that Katrina's voice was dubbed in the film because she was still learning Hindi and didn't have clear diction at the time.

During a new interview with Lallantop, Anees Bazmee was asked if Katrina Kaif's voice was dubbed in Welcome. To which the Welcome director agreed and mentioned that the actress, however, gave her voice in his 2008 film, Singh Is Kinng.

Anees Bazmee shared his experience of working with Katrina in Welcome by saying that she was learning Hindi back then. Bazmee noted that the actress is a hard-working professional and she would learn the language during the making of the 2007 comedy film.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director said, "Aisa bhi lagta tha humko bhi uski help karni chahiye. Lekin us time par itna clear diction nahin tha uska. Toh aisa lag raha tha ye bahot ajeeb ho jaata hai (We thought of helping Katrina. She didn't have clear diction back then. It looked very weird to me)."

The celebrated filmmaker further reminisced that he had also initially planned that Katrina's character in Welcome would be based out of a foreign land and had returned to India. However, it felt like a manipulation to him, the director added. Bazmee then decided to get her voice dubbed by some other artist.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar played the lead role of Rajiv Saini in Welcome and Katrina Kaif was cast as Sanjana Shetty. The 2007 comedy-drama featured actors like Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

Nana Patekar played Uday Shetty, a don, and Anil Kapoor's character was Sagar Pandey, aka Majnu Bhai. Katrina, as Sanjana, was their on-screen sister in the movie. Paresh Rawal essayed Dr. Ghungroo in Anees Bazmee's directorial. Late veteran actor Feroz Khan made his last on-screen appearance as Ranvir Dhanraj X, aka RDX, in the film.

