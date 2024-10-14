Priyanka Chopra sends love to Jee Le Zaraa producer Zoya Akhtar on her birthday; Vedang Raina says ‘Always number one’

Today, October 14, 2024, marks the birthday of the acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. On her special day, Zoya received many heartfelt wishes from the film industry. Priyanka Chopra, whose film Jee Le Zaraa is being produced by Zoya, also sent her love. The Archies actor Vedang Raina called the birthday girl ‘Always number one.’

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photograph of Zoya Akhtar. She wrote, “Happy birthday Zoya. Sending you lots of love.” Zoya reposted the story and expressed, “Thank You PC Baby (red heart emojis).”

Vedang Raina, who made his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies, posted a cute picture with her. He wrote, “Happiest birthday Zo!! Can't thank you enough for everything you've done for me. Always number one. I love you @zoieakhtar.” In reply, Zoya told him, “Love you right back.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has collaborated with Zoya on the movie Gully Boy, wished, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZO!” Farah Khan posted a priceless throwback picture with the birthday girl and said, “Happy birthday @zoieakhtar.. cousins 4ever..”

Dia Mirza penned a heartfelt note, saying, “Happy Birthday Tiger Baby Zoya Keep telling stories, keep raising the bar and keep shining. What a privilege it is to know your beautiful heart. Love you! @zoieakhtar.”

Coming to Jee Le Zaraa, it is a road trip movie that was officially announced in 2021. The film is set to star Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, three of the top leading actresses in the industry.

The movie is presented by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. It is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The film is produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.

The film hasn’t gone on floors yet, and there is no exact date for when the shooting will begin. The actors and the team have shared that the reason behind the delays has been aligning everyone's dates. However, in June 2024, Farhan Akhtar sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and said that he will ‘definitely’ direct Jee Le Zaraa.

