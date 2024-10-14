EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan confirms Anurag Basu's next; says he is 'possessive' about Anees Bazmee, Kabir Khan and Sameer Vidwans

Kartik Aaryan, who got his big break with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018, was last seen in Kabir Khan's directorial venture, Chandu Champion earlier this year. The actor will be seen in Anees Bazmee's upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan has now confirmed director Anurag Basu's next project. Kartik also shared that he is 'possessive' about directors like Anees Bazmee, Kabir Khan, and Sameer Vidwans.

During a new exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass @ IFP Season 14, Kartik Aaryan was quizzed about his next project after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik revealed that he will collaborate with Anurag Basu in the future.

"Abhi main Basu sir ki next film krrha hu. Woh mujhe bahot exciting magician maker lagte hain. Main bahot excited hu us film ko lekar (I will work with Anurag Basu in his next film. I feel he is an exciting magician maker. I am very excited about the film)," Kartik said.

Talking about his role in Basu's next, the Chandu Champion actor shared that it is a new character which he hasn't explored yet. Kartik shared that after hearing the script narration, he is ready to "dive into the project".

When asked if the actor would make films like Satyprem Ki Katha and collaborate with director Sameer Vidwans, Kartik Aaryan stated that he is quite possessive about him. Kartik continued that he wouldn't leave the director and expressed that he would like to work with him in the future.

"I am possessive about all the directors. Main Anees Bazmee ke saath aise kar raha hoon 'aap agli film bhi mere saath kar rahe ho, idhar udhar kuch nahin' (I have already told Anees Bazmee to work with me in the future)," the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor continued.

Kartik continued that he is also possessive of Chandu Champion director Kabir Khan. The actor shared that he is quite attached to the filmmakers and hopes that they feel the same.

Kartik Aaryan has worked in movies like Satyaprem Ki Katha, Love Aaj Kal, Luka Chuppi, Freddy, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and more. Kartik made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

