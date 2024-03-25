Kiara Advani drops PIC with ‘homie’ Sidharth Malhotra; Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda celebrate first Holi

Today marks the joyous celebration of the festival of Holi, and Bollywood stars have joined in the festivities with full enthusiasm. The power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani delighted their followers by dropping an adorable selfie to commemorate the occasion. Furthermore, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have offered glimpses from their first Holi festivities as a married couple.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share cute selfie on Holi 2024

Today, on March 25th, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared on their Instagram accounts a charming selfie. In the snapshot, Kiara could be seen capturing the moment as Sidharth leaned affectionately towards her. Both adorned with radiant smiles and splashed with hues of red and yellow, they exuded the joyous spirit of Holi.

In the caption, Sidharth warmly extended Holi greetings, writing, “Holi ka yeh tyohaar sabko mubarak #HappyHoli.” He also added a nostalgic touch by incorporating the timeless Holi song Rang Barse as the background melody.

Meanwhile, Kiara, in her playful style, quipped, “Holi with my Homie,” accompanied by a cascade of colorful heart emojis, further amplifying the festive cheer.

