Holi 2024: Tiger Shroff’s attempt to throw color on Akshay Kumar has hilarious Bade Miyan Chote Miyan twist; WATCH

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have emerged as the new dynamic duo in town. With their upcoming action-packed extravaganza, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the actors are revving up the excitement, and their camaraderie during the promotional events has been an absolute delight to witness. Now, on the festive occasion of Holi, the duo has concocted a hilarious plan to extend their wishes to their followers. Tiger's endeavor to douse Akshay with colors took an unforeseen turn, resulting in an uproarious twist that would leave you in stitches.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Holi celebration has hilarious BMCM twist

Today, on March 25, amidst the vibrant festivities of Holi, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff seized the opportunity to share a playful glimpse of their antics on Instagram, extending warm wishes to their fans. The video kicks off with Akshay's approach towards Tiger, concealing something mischievous behind his back. Exiting a building, Tiger awaits him, holding a bucket brimming with red-colored water.

However, in a comical turn of events, Akshay unveils a coconut, poised for a throw. Unexpectedly, Tiger ends up drenching himself with the water bucket and wishing Akshay a Happy Holi. This lighthearted exchange offers a peek into what the viewers can expect from their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Accompanying the video is a caption that humorously states, “Bura na mano, Holi hai #HappyHoli everyone.”

Have a look!

About Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In addition to the lead duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Prithviraj Sukumaran assumes a pivotal role, while Manushi Chhillar takes on the female lead. The film also features the cast of Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has also co-authored the screenplay alongside Aditya Basu, and with dialogues crafted by Suraj Gianani, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The much-anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Eid. Stay tuned, as the eagerly awaited trailer is set to be unveiled tomorrow.

